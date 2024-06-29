Dan O'Leary with winner Te Kahu after Saturday’s Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase. Photo / Peter Rubery

In his first New Zealand steeplechase start in almost three years, Te Kahu made a stunning return to the big stage and defeated champion jumper West Coast in Saturday’s Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase (4800m).

The Zacinto gelding announced his arrival as a big-time steeplechaser during the winter of 2021, winning three races including that year’s edition of the $125,000 Great Northern Steeplechase (6200m) at Te Aroha.

Trainer and part-owner Dan O’Leary took on Australia in 2022, collecting placings at Casterton and Pakenham in his only two appearances. A tendon injury then ruled him out for the remainder of that year and all of 2023, eventually returning with a second in a maiden hurdle at Woodville on May 26 and a fourth in a similar race at Te Aroha in early June.

But steeplechasing is what Te Kahu does best. The original plan was for him to return to that role in an open steeplechase at Te Aroha last Sunday, but when that meeting was postponed until Thursday, O’Leary decided to roll the dice and take a shot at the Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase instead. The gamble well and truly paid off.

Te Kahu carried 67kg in Saturday’s $60,000 feature, which was 6kg less than the $1.60 favourite West Coast. Rider Nick Downs kept a close eye on West Coast as the pair trailed front-runner Izymydaad throughout two circuits of the Hastings track.