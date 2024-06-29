Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Te Kahu conquers West Coast in Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase thriller

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Dan O'Leary with winner Te Kahu after Saturday’s Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase. Photo / Peter Rubery

Dan O'Leary with winner Te Kahu after Saturday’s Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase. Photo / Peter Rubery

In his first New Zealand steeplechase start in almost three years, Te Kahu made a stunning return to the big stage and defeated champion jumper West Coast in Saturday’s Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase (4800m).

The Zacinto gelding announced his arrival as a big-time steeplechaser during the winter of 2021, winning three races including that year’s edition of the $125,000 Great Northern Steeplechase (6200m) at Te Aroha.

Trainer and part-owner Dan O’Leary took on Australia in 2022, collecting placings at Casterton and Pakenham in his only two appearances. A tendon injury then ruled him out for the remainder of that year and all of 2023, eventually returning with a second in a maiden hurdle at Woodville on May 26 and a fourth in a similar race at Te Aroha in early June.

But steeplechasing is what Te Kahu does best. The original plan was for him to return to that role in an open steeplechase at Te Aroha last Sunday, but when that meeting was postponed until Thursday, O’Leary decided to roll the dice and take a shot at the Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase instead. The gamble well and truly paid off.

Te Kahu carried 67kg in Saturday’s $60,000 feature, which was 6kg less than the $1.60 favourite West Coast. Rider Nick Downs kept a close eye on West Coast as the pair trailed front-runner Izymydaad throughout two circuits of the Hastings track.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Downs made his move as the field went down the back straight for the final time, drawing up alongside Izymydaad. Te Kahu had that rival covered by the time he rounded the turn into the home straight, with West Coast saving ground closer to the inside and emerging as the only threat.

That pair fought a desperate battle through the last 400m in testing Heavy10 ground. West Coast showed all of his well-known class and courage, but with the weight difference in his favour, Te Kahu pulled ahead late in the piece to triumph by two lengths. Izymydaad finished third, 10-and-a-half lengths behind the first pair.

It was a first Prestige Jumping Race win for Downs, whose partner Caitlin McKee won the Duke Of Gloucester Cup (2100m) for amateur riders earlier on the Hastings card.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“That was awesome,” Downs said. “It’s my first Prestige win, so it’s a big thrill.

“He made a little mistake at one jump, but for the rest of the race, he was a machine. He’s a proper jumper. I was really happy to take the ride today and grateful to Mr O’Leary for the opportunity.

“I tried to stay close to West Coast for most of the race because he’s such a good jumper. I wanted to try to avoid having any mishaps in front or beside me to upset my horse.

“He kept jumping well and he put himself there. He’s pretty chilled out. I think he’s a proper Northern and National horse.”

Te Kahu has now had 19 starts for four wins, eight placings and $165,744 in stakes.

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing