The Ready to Run Sale’s previous record price of $825,000 was blown out of the water at Karaka on Wednesday as Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis went to $1,650,000 to secure an I Am Invincible colt with a special connection to the stable.
The standout colt was offered by Kiltannon Stables as Lot 174 and fetched the highest price paid for a 2-year-old at a public auction in the southern hemisphere.
He is out of the Savabeel mare Shillelagh, who was trained by Te Akau’s former trainer Jamie Richards to win four races from six New Zealand starts for owner-breeders Christopher and Susanna Grace. Shillelagh later crossed the Tasman and joined the stable of Chris Waller, for whom she won the Group 1 Cantala Stakes and Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (both 1600m).
Shillelagh has made a promising start at stud with her first foal to race, the I Am Invincible filly Irish Legacy, placing in the Group 3 Mufhasa Stakes (1400m) at Ellerslie in the Grace colours earlier this year.
Wednesday’s sale-topping I Am Invincible colt was originally offered in Sydney as a yearling in April, where he failed to meet his A$420,000 ($465,000) reserve. It was a different story when he graced the Karaka sale ring seven months later.