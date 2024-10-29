“Of course it’s a problem but it is what it is and we have to adapt the best we can to what they’ve put in front of us,” Gerard said.

“It’s far from ideal and it’s just frustrating. It needs to be a lot more professional. Yes it’s the same for everybody and we have to deal with it, but it is very poor.”

Turning the well-related Savaglee’s potential into Group One performance at Riccarton is paramount for Gerard and her connections.

“He’s on the fresh side because it [the Sarten] isn’t our final and he’s still got to get over the race and get to Christchurch and every day we miss we’re another one behind,” she said.

“These are big races and dictate horses’ future careers, my fellow is a colt and we’re trying to make him into a stallion.

“I’m probably lucky that he is a colt and can take it so that’s maybe a little bit of a plus, but I can’t see many positives coming out of it.”

Currently the $4 second-favourite for the Guineas, Savaglee will also have to contend with the outside barrier in his dress rehearsal at Te Aroha.

“It is a small field and maybe there might be another scratching and we’ll come in a little bit, but it’s something else we have to deal with,” Gerard said.

Savaglee will again be partnered by Sam Spratt, who has ridden the colt to both of his wins this preparation and a runner-up finish in the Listed El Roca – Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) after an interrupted run.

Gerard will also be represented at Te Aroha by Zerre in the Donaghy’s Undermax Maiden (1200m) and Skipping in the NZB Mega Maiden Series (1200m).

The former was a resuming fifth at Taupō earlier this month, while Skipping will be making her first appearance for the season.

“Zerre did things a little bit wrong first-up and back on a bigger track I think we’ll see a different result,” Gerard said.

“Skipping trialled really well, it will probably be a little shorter than she wants but she’ll be running home for sure.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk