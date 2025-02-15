Local filly La Dorada backed up from her stunning victory in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) last month with another gritty performance to take out her home track feature, the Group 2 J Swap Contractors Ltd Matamata Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.
The Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-prepared daughter of Waikato Stud resident stallion Super Seth was expected to put in a strong showing and once she found the fence and the lead after 200m she was always going to be hard to beat.
Rated perfectly by rider Michael McNab, who had taken out the other 2-year-old feature on the card aboard stablemate Return To Conquer in the Group 3 Fairview Matamata Slipper (1200m), La Dorada cruised along nicely with her main danger To Cap It All on her outer.
This pair settled down to a fierce home straight battle with La Dorada pulling out something extra in the shadows of the post to win by half a length with another Te Akau Racing runner, Born To Be Royal, taking third ahead of stablemate Marokopa Falls.
Bergerson was quick to praise the filly and the ride by McNab after the race.