Horse racing: Full Force hoping to make next step in Matamata

Full Force will be in action at Matamata on Wednesday. Photo / Peter Rubery

After a successful change in tactics with Full Force at Hastings, Hollie Wynyard is hoping a step-up in distance will be a further aid to his chances in Wednesday’s Group 2 AHD – Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m) at Matamata.

The son of Cosmic Force showed plenty of class during his juvenile term, highlighted by a third placing in the Karaka Millions 2yo (1200m).

Returning as a 3-year-old at Ruakaka, Full Force diminished his chances as second-favourite in the Group 3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) when over-racing, persuading Wynyard to take the blinkers off, resulting in a strong third in the Listed El Roca – Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) on the opening day at Hastings.

“He was really good, we wanted to try something a little bit different with him because he got a bit fired up with the blinkers on at Ruakaka,” Wynyard said.

“We took those off and tried to ride him a bit quieter to see if he would attack the line stronger ridden that way, and he really did.

“It was really encouraging going forward up to 1400.”

Holding a nomination for the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) in November, Full Force is among a field of 3-year-olds putting their early staying prospects up for display in the feature.

“I think the key to getting these 3-year-olds up to a mile is getting them to relax early and he seems to do that pretty easily, he can happily sit in behind them,” Wynyard said.

“I’m quietly confident but stakes races are never easy and at this time of the year, there hasn’t been any horse to really put their hand up as the 3-year-old to beat, so we’ll have a go.”

Back at her Cambridge base on Thursday, Wynyard is looking forward to kicking off the campaign of Colorado Silver in the Pryde’s Easifeed 1300.

A lightly raced mare, Colorado Silver finished second in the Duoro Cup (1600m) in January and has enjoyed a lengthy spell through the colder months.

“She’s a lot stronger this time in, she had a long spell going out in February and didn’t come back until July. She probably needed that, she’s always been slightly weak and needed the time,” Wynyard said.

“She’s really enjoying her work and loving being back in the stable.

“We thought this would be a nice soft race for her in a first start back, I didn’t want to travel her too far or ask too much in her first run, so we’ll just have a walk across the road, have a quick race and be back in the paddock.”

Completing Wynyard’s contingent is Aspen Voltage, a Pierro filly making her race-day debut in the Waipa Earthworks 1300. Purchased by Aspen Bloodstock out of the Australian Easter Yearling Sale, the 3-year-old has plenty of pedigree on her page, with her dam Electric Dreams a three-quarter sister to Anamato, dam of Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) winner Anamoe.

“She’s a lovely filly, I think she’ll be looking for a mile or 2000 metres and looks like a big staying type,” Wynyard said.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

