After a successful change in tactics with Full Force at Hastings, Hollie Wynyard is hoping a step-up in distance will be a further aid to his chances in Wednesday’s Group 2 AHD – Animal Health Direct Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m) at Matamata.
The son of Cosmic Force showed plenty of class during his juvenile term, highlighted by a third placing in the Karaka Millions 2yo (1200m).
Returning as a 3-year-old at Ruakaka, Full Force diminished his chances as second-favourite in the Group 3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) when over-racing, persuading Wynyard to take the blinkers off, resulting in a strong third in the Listed El Roca – Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) on the opening day at Hastings.
“He was really good, we wanted to try something a little bit different with him because he got a bit fired up with the blinkers on at Ruakaka,” Wynyard said.
“We took those off and tried to ride him a bit quieter to see if he would attack the line stronger ridden that way, and he really did.