“We’ll just concentrate on getting him to the Derby in the right frame of mind.”

In the meantime, Read About It will attempt to double his black-type tally on Saturday when he takes his place in the Listed HS Dyke Wanganui Guineas (1200m) after his victory in the Listed Ryder Stakes (1200m).

“He trialled up really well the other day at Foxton, it was just a quiet trial and he only does what you ask him to do, which is a hard thing to find in a young horse,” Patterson said.

“He galloped nicely on Tuesday as well so there’s no reason why he won’t go on with it.”

Stablemate and fellow Group 1 contender One Bold Cat will also be in action at Wanganui when he resumes in the Balance Accountants Open (1200m).

“The 1200m is well short of his best and he’ll get back and I’m sure he’ll hit the line hard,” Patterson said.

“He’s a quality horse and they can always do good things fresh up, so I expect him to go a tidy race.”

Safely through Saturday, last season’s Group 3 Counties Cup (2100m) winner and Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) placegetter will have two further outings ahead of the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m).

Leica Ace and Willoughby White are both in the Wanganui-Taranaki Racehorse Owners’ Association Maiden (1200m), but only the latter is likely to run.

“Leica Ace would be doubtful if it is really heavy and I really like Willoughby White, he might not win on Saturday, but he is a horse that will be winning races later,” Patterson said.

Meanwhile, Puntura has come through his bold resuming run for sixth in the Group 2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) in style.

“He was super, he only had one soft trial going into it and he has come through the race really well,” Patterson said.

He confirmed the Group 1 Thorndon Mile (1600m) winner will make his next appearance in Saturday week’s Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m).

