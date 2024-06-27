He’s All Go seeking another Group 1 victory on Friday Night

With the exception of Johnny Football, all finalists were bred at the Palmerston North-based racing operation.

Let’s take a closer look at the truly incredible statistics that He’s All Go is compiling. The son of Aston Dee Bee and Big Time Izzy has won 19 of his 22 races, earning $117,339 for his owing White Toaster Syndicate, which includes numerous high-profile participants from both equine codes. Four of those wins have come at Group 1 level.

He’s All Go’s 19 wins have been by an average of 6.54 lengths, while he has returned his supporters an average $1.42 win (tote) dividend. Amazingly, he has returned the meeting best time in 14 of those wins.

He’s All Go has won on all New Zealand greyhound tracks, with the exception of Ascot Park, where he has never raced.

Here’s a runner-by-runner look at the NZ Futurity field, including NZ TAB Final Field quotes for the final Group 1 race for the current season, with comments kindly provided by Brendon Cole.

Race 9 – 7:33pm New Zealand Futurity Final (Group 1) R/A $30,000 520m

1 Brockie’s Luck $11 & $1.95

This bloke was gallant in his heat, when after leading down the back straight he was gunned down late by the strong-finishing Johnny Football by three-quarters of a length. This will be his first “official” race from trap-1, having previously raced from there in a voided race. He has won three of his four races from trap-2, and he looms as a genuine podium prospect in this event.

“It took an exceptionally strong dog to run him down in his heat. Look at his previous 520m race where he led all the way for an easy win (30.23). His draw will keep him in the race for a long way.”

2 Big Time Tama $23 & $3.20

He jumped in a midfield position, from where he gamely kicked on stoutly for his distant heat third behind He’s All Go. He’s giving away a slice of class in the final, being a C3 graded chaser.

“I thought he was brave in the way he pushed home. This field is likely to test him, although his draw can help him, providing he gets away quickly.”

3 He’s All Go $1.25 & $1.02

We’ve mentioned the outstanding short career record that this greyhound phenomenon has already established. We don’t need to add anything more about this speed machine!

“What more can I say about the best greyhound we have bred? As you’ve seen, he’s an absolute freak, who I reckon has more in him. His draw is ideal for him and I expect him to find the early lead.”

4 Russian Ahead $17 & $2.50

This promising chaser was tasked to lead home the vain chase after the freewheeling He’s All Go. A similar placing looks best for her again, while the experience she will gain from this series is likely to benefit her when she returns to C3 520m racing.

“She has come a long way in a short time. Her PB (29.98) says she will be competitive when she learns more about racing. Yes, she will find this tougher, although she’s one to follow after this final.”

5 Johnny Football $5 & $1.35

The only Australian-bred greyhound in the final owns the strength to out-finish the majority of his opponents here. We saw that in his heat when he out-grinded his rivals after being held wide throughout. Watch for this Waterloo Cup finalist to be sighted doing his best work at the business end here.

“He can mix his race starts and I wouldn’t rule him out of being up there contesting the finish if he can get himself into a handy early position. He will out-finish most of them here. Watch out for him when we step him up to the longer distances.”

6 Big Time Theo $51 & $5

He displayed early speed when he set up the initial pace in his heat, and then he whacked away stoutly during the run home when finishing 8.5 lengths astern of Johnny Football. He’s another to watch when he returns to C3 racing.

“It was a good effort by him to qualify. Yes, he’s up against it in this field and his draw means he must get away quickly. He must be on-the-pace from the start.”

7 Big Time Messi $41 & $4.40

She gamely led the chase after the disappearing He’s All Go down the back straight and she only yielded during the run home when finishing fourth. She hasn’t previously featured in her eight races from the outside three traps, therefore her draw here isn’t likely to help her.

“She must break quickly, so she can cross the inside pace. She did well to qualify; however, others in this field are likely to finish stronger that her.”

8 Big Time Bam $17 & $2.50

It’s best to overlook his recent races, which have been from the unsuitable (for him) one-trap. This draw makes this C5 graded chaser a sound looking place prospect, after he was sighted finishing resolutely from an early heat rear group position when running on for his 7.75 length third to Johnny Football. He owns swooping claims here.

“I like where he has drawn, as he has the pace and strength to maintain a strong gallop throughout from out there. He can strike if there’s any jostling involving those drawn inside him.

Reserves 9 Smoking Ivan $31 & $3.70

This fella will bring an open class grading into this final for his trainer Glen Hodgson if he receives the one scratching that he requires to gain a race start. He found himself contained in midfield traffic during his heat. Prior to that, he strung together a slick set of Manawatu sprint wins, including a pair of sub-21 second 375m times. His lack of Hatrick 520m form is the concern for him here.

10 Brighton Wave $31 & $3.70

He was shuffled back into the midfield pack when racing around the first turn, from where he was held for the balance of his heat. He does own experience and he currently hold an open class assessment.

“He hasn’t had much racing luck lately and he’s better than what his form indicates. He’s good enough to perhaps sneak into a minor placing.”







