Oisin Murphy aboard Asfoora celebrates after winning the King Charles III Stakes during Royal Ascot 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Declaring Royal Ascot as the mecca of global horse racing should explain the festival’s unparalleled standing within the sport, until you experience it and realise even that crown undersells its significance.

There is nothing normal about what Ascot Racecourse becomes for one week a year in June, at least not to a New Zealander.

For perspective, it was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, a mere 129 years before the Treaty of Waitangi was signed.

It’s since received the support of a further 12 monarchs, all elevating the pageantry to fit modern times, but persisting with the relentless tradition and history that underpin the royal family’s existence.

An easy assumption could be made that this is a week by elites for elites, and while there’s no hiding from the stringent dress code, intense security and high-profile patrons, it is embraced, not cringed at.

Ultimately, it is a racing festival.

Punters and horse racing enthusiasts galore flock to Royal Ascot 2024. Photo / Louis Herman-Watt

Regular Brits, international visitors and punters all use this week as their outlet for a sport that is still very much in the United Kingdom and royal family’s DNA.

Each morning the flawless grounds conjure a certain tranquillity, sun gleaming off the statues of those immortalised for their exploits on the famed turf, then comes the flood of impeccably dressed racegoers and once again the sense of occasion and expectation swells.

The pomp and ceremony to one side, this really is the world championships of racing.

Any breeder, owner, trainer or jockey will tell you what they would do for a Royal Ascot winner.

This very allure creates a standard of galloping unmatched anywhere in the world for seven races a day, five magical days a year.

On the second day of this year′s showpiece, legendary Irish conditioner Aidan O’Brien trained his 400th international Grade/Group 1 flat winner when his star stallion-in-making Auguste Rodin delivered him the Prince of Wales Stakes.

Fittingly, Prince William was on hand to present O’Brien a custom saddle cloth for the staggering milestone.

While the Irish typically acquitted themselves strongly, once again Australia was to the fore in the sprinting ranks when Ballarat mare Asfoora won the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes sprint on the opening day.

Louis Herman-Watt dressed to the nines for Royal Ascot 2024. Photo / Supplied

Despite running in behind Kiwi sprint star Imperatriz multiple times and having not reached Group 1 glory at home, Asfoora’s trainer Henry Dwyer was certain she was the right horse to become Australia’s sixth winner of the race since Choisir paved the way in 2003. Dwyer’s audacious plan was clearly validated once he shook the King’s hand in victory.

On site to call the Aussie jet was leading Australian commentator Matt Hill — the voice of the Melbourne Cup could not let the possibility of another famous Down Under triumph slip through the cracks.

“It was a surreal experience to call an Aussie winner at Ascot.

It’s a win-win for all involved,” Hill proclaimed.

“It keeps our racing on the international stage plus continues the Olympics-of-racing-type feel of Royal Ascot.”

“Henry Dwyer meeting King Charles was no doubt the icing on the cake and what keeps the dream going for many Aussie racing stables.”

Without a doubt, that dream would now have to extend to leading New Zealand stables too.

Kiwi sprinting stocks are on the rise and clearly, the prestigious riches of Royal Ascot are attainable with an intelligently planned raid.

So yes, Royal Ascot could be described as the Disneyland for racing fans, a sacred space for thoroughbred enthusiasts, the mecca of the sport.

Enter any superlative, it’s all true.

Underneath the glistening exterior and royal hype, there is genuine substance, though.

For every procession, there is a stallion being made and for every stanza of polite applause, there is raucous cheering urging a runner to salute.

In an era when racing has to fight for its survival and innovate rapidly to regain any footing in society’s consciousness, Royal Ascot is the sure thing, it’s the moral bet.

Ultimately, it is just another racing festival that is completely unlike the rest.

Louis Herman-Watt has been a sports journalist and broadcaster since 2016, and found his passion for covering horse racing shortly after. A keen punter and self-professed one-eyed Cantabrian, he has two eyes open for anything with four legs or sails.