The Alexandra Park apartment developments proved a financial disaster for the Auckland Trotting Club.

Auckland Trotting Club members have voted to sell two of the club’s remaining real estate assets in a move that should finally dig the troubled club out of a once $120 million debt and save harness racing in the city.

More than 100 members attended a meeting at Alexandra Park on Wednesday evening and voted almost unanimously to approve three proposals to rid the club of the debt that once skyrocketed to $120m.

The debt came about after a disastrous failed build of their first residential/commercial building at Alexandra Park that eventually saw them take legal action against original developer Canam.

They won an $83m judgment in that case, but Canam was placed into voluntary liquidation soon after leaving the ATC with no money from the judgement and a debt that threatened to end harness racing in the Auckland region.

The sale of another package of land at Alexandra Park reduced the debt to $82m as of yesterday and the majority of that could disappear after the members voted to accept a $70m offer from the Franklin Park training facility on the fringe of Pukekohe.