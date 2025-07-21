Matt Cameron, one of New Zealand’s best jockeys, says he has made huge lifestyle changes that will keep him on the right track when he returns to the saddle tomorrow after a nine-month drug disqualification.
Cameron will ride publicly for the first time in nearly a year at the Avondaletrials, having served his disqualification for testing positive for cocaine last year.
The 38-year-old was randomly drug-tested at the Rotorua races on July 3 last year and found to have the drug in his system, which he told Racing Integrity Board investigators may have been put in a drink he consumed at a party a few days before.
A busy jockey with an analytical mind, Cameron will further strengthen the northern jockey ranks that have already seen the return of Samantha Collett from Queensland and will soon see champion jockey Opie Bosson back race riding.
