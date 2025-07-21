Advertisement
Matt Cameron: Cocaine disqualification prompts top jockey to make lifestyle changes

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
Matt Cameron will return to riding at the Avondale trials tomorrow. Photo / Trish Dunell

Matt Cameron, one of New Zealand’s best jockeys, says he has made huge lifestyle changes that will keep him on the right track when he returns to the saddle tomorrow after a nine-month drug disqualification.

Cameron will ride publicly for the first time in nearly a year at the Avondale

