He didn’t hide from the facts of his cocaine positive in a letter written to New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s licensing panel, seeking to be granted a return to race riding.

“First and foremost, I want to take full responsibility for the events that led to my disqualification,” Cameron wrote.

“I deeply regret consuming cocaine, and I fully acknowledge the consequences of that choice, not just for myself, but for those who support and believe in me.

“I cannot express enough remorse for the situation I put myself in, and for the impact it may have had on the integrity of our sport.”

Cameron says he has undergone counselling to understand and control the issues behind some of his behaviour.

“Since my disqualification, I have taken active steps to better understand and address the root causes of my behaviour,” Cameron wrote.

“I have been seeing a therapist and this has been a life-changing experience. Our work has helped me identify long-standing issues I’ve carried with me throughout my career.

“Being a jockey comes with many incredible moments, but also a lot of pressure, criticism and judgment.

“In the past, I didn’t always have healthy ways to cope with those pressures, and I often turned to alcohol as a form of escape.

“Through therapy, I’ve gained control over those mental challenges, particularly around the fear of failure and the relentless demands of the industry.

“I now have strategies in place to manage stress and protect my wellbeing, and I continue to see my counselor fortnightly.

“These sessions have become a vital part of my life, and I intend to continue them indefinitely.”

Cameron says he does not take recreational drugs anymore and has moved cities to help maintain his discipline.

“I can confirm that I do not use recreational drugs and have made permanent changes in my lifestyle to ensure I stay on a positive and healthy path.

“Part of that change has involved removing myself from environments that I believe were contributing to poor mental health.

“I’ve chosen not to live in Cambridge or Matamata, where I felt surrounded by a culture of rumours and innuendo that made it hard to separate my career from my personal life.

“After working through this with my therapist, I’ve made the decision to base myself in Auckland, which gives me the distance I need to maintain a healthier work-life balance.”

Cameron was back riding trackwork last week and says while he is fit and his weight is good, riding racehorses brings its own unique physical challenges.

“I was pretty sore the next day after being back at trackwork but I loved it,” he said.

“I know I have made mistakes but I am working on getting things right and I want to get out there and show people I can still be a top jockey.

“So after a couple of trials meetings, I am confident I will be ready for race riding and should be back in a few weeks, with Sam Durrant acting as my manager.”

Cameron has ridden 1485 winners in New Zealand, with 109 black-type successes, putting him among the elite in our jockeys’ ranks.

A busy jockey with an analytical mind, Cameron will further strengthen the northern jockey ranks that have already seen the return of Samantha Collett from Queensland and will soon see champion jockey Opie Bosson back race riding.

