Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Irishman Willie McCarthy comes via Australia to partner Kiwi in bid for history

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

William McCarthy returns to the mounting yard aboard Through Irish Eyes (NZ) after winning the TAB We're On Maiden Hurdle at Warrnambool Racecourse on April 29, 2025 in Warrnambool, Australia. Photo / Racing Photos

William McCarthy returns to the mounting yard aboard Through Irish Eyes (NZ) after winning the TAB We're On Maiden Hurdle at Warrnambool Racecourse on April 29, 2025 in Warrnambool, Australia. Photo / Racing Photos

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An Irishman who has ridden some of Australia’s greatest jumpers has now snared the ride on New Zealand’s jumping champion.

Willie McCarthy will partner West Coast when the magnificent steeplechaser attempts to win the Grand National for the fourth straight time at Riccarton on August 9.

McCarthy will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save