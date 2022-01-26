Waisake will not defend the Wellington Cup title at Trentham on Saturday because of an injury discovered yesterday. Photo / Race Images

One of the most cunning plans of Allan Sharrock's training career was torn to pieces yesterday as hot favourite Waisake had to be pulled out of Saturday's $300,000 Wellington Cup at Trentham.

His withdrawal just hours before final acceptances has left the race wide open and many futures punters licking their wounds.

Waisake started yesterday a $2.40 pre-draw favourite for the Cup but a reported injury either discovered or suffered in the morning saw him pulled out, causing an urgent resetting of the weights for the 3200m event.

It also bought to an end a lengthy campaign trainer Sharrock looked to have timed to perfection to secure Waisake back-to-back Wellington Cups.

The outstanding stayer had looked to be struggling in his races earlier this summer as Sharrock raced him back to fitness and then he started to get serious in the Trentham Stakes on January 15 when he added blinkers to Waisake's gear.

The result was a stunning come-from-last win that saw him one of the shortest Wellington Cup favourites in recent history until yesterday's shock withdrawal.

It was a cruel blow for Sharrock and the gelding's owners but there was at least some compensation for futures punters after the introduction of a new TAB rule.

Under the new Future Proof rule punters get up to $50 of a futures bet back as a bonus bet if the horse they backed does not start in the final field.

Now punters face the puzzle of a Wellington Cup minus its favourite and headed by a rating 86 mare in Marietta Lane, carrying 57kg after weights were raised minutes just before the field was announced.

Waisake's scratching also leaves champion jockey Opie Bosson, who was booked to ride him, without a ride in the race.

Saturday's clear highlight though will be the $220,000 Thorndon Mile which has attracted Two Illicit, Concert Hall, The Chosen One, Coventina Bay and Mali Ston, while La Crique is the favourite for the Desert Gold Stakes.

●Yesterday's Matamata meeting was abandoned after race 1 because of concerns over the condition of the track.