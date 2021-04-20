Racing: Verry Elleegant should stay in Australia, says trainer Chris Waller

Avantage winning her ninth Group 1 race was the highlight of Fiber Fresh New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes Day on Saturday. Video / Love Racing NZ

If Chris Waller gets his way, multiple Group 1 winner Verry Elleegant will remain in Australia this year.

A number of her ownership group are keen to head to Europe to contest the Group 1 Prix de Arc de Triomphe (2400m), but Waller believes putting those plans on ice until next year may be a better option.

"I know there is still a strong push from some of the owners at least to be able to get her over there [Europe] but I think the biggest challenge is what we have to sacrifice if she goes," Waller told Racing.com.

"I would love to see her race there but maybe this year could be a bit quick with Covid restrictions because it would be nice to be able to go and see her and go and train her.

"Hopefully that might make everybody's decision a bit easier."

The leading Sydney trainer said he will meet with her owners to discuss her future plans, but he is leaning towards domestic targets, highlighted by a tilt at the Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m), a race he won four times with Winx.

"It'll be discussed shortly. I'd love to win a Cox Plate with her," he said.

James McDonald rides Verry Elleegant during a trackwork session at Rosehill Gardens last week. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, another female racing superstar is heading to Australia in champion Kiwi jockey Lisa Allpress.

Allpress will reunite with Aimee's Jewel in Melbourne on May 1.

Allpress was the Proisir four-year-old mare's regular rider in New Zealand, guiding her to three wins from her seven starts under the care of Stratford trainer Trudy Keegan.

"I'm really excited to go over and ride her," Allpress said.

"I've kept in touch with Aimee's Jewel's owner Troy Pannell all the way through and he was always keen to keep up my association with her," Allpress said.

"I'd told him I was keen to come over and ride her but not unless there was a bubble open and I didn't have to quarantine on the way home.

"When the transtasman bubble opened up and her race was going to fit in, he was straight on the phone to offer me the ride.

"I'm really looking forward to getting over there and riding her again."

Before that, Allpress will chase domestic stakes success in New Zealand this weekend, riding the Nigel Tiley-trained Le Castile in the Group 2 Easter Handicap (1600m) and the Stephen Marsh-trained All Black Bourbon in the Group 2 Championship Stakes (2100m) at Ellerslie on Saturday and the Kevin Gray-trained Credit Manager in Sunday's Listed Anzac Mile (1600m) at Awapuni. - NZ Racing Desk