Sinarahma (left). Photo / Supplied

The trainers of two of the biggest names heading to the Boxing Day races at Pukekohe today will be hoping for something punters aren’t: a few showers of rain.

The meeting would usually be held at Ellerslie, but with that track undergoing enormous renovation, Pukekohe will host the meeting which includes the $320,000 Zabeel Classic.

The Group 1 contains only one runner who has won at that level in Prise De Fer, but both Defibrillate and Sinarahma have looked capable, so are the logical dangers.

Both their trainers Graham Richardson (Defibrillate) and Allan Sharrock (Sinarahma) admit a few showers to take the sting out of the track would suit their eight-year-olds.

“You find that with the older horses, even if they are really sound, they prefer the track with at least a little bit of give,” says Sharrock.

Richardson feels the same with Defibrillate, who has done most of his racing in Australia but has made a big impression in his two starts since returning home, including winning at Pukekohe on a soft track last start.

“We can’t fault him, he is fit, sound and ready to go,” says Richardson. “A few showers would suit us just to make it a bit easier on him.”

Pukekohe replacing Ellerslie may put a few Aucklanders off the trip down the Southern Motorway but there are still winners to be found.

Here are five top tips for today’s Boxing Day races at Pukekohe:

1. Best bet: Legarto (R6, No 1)

A superstar filly who is unbeaten and has scared plenty away from this race. Is very short but looks the multi bet anchor and it is hard to see her beaten.

2. Next best: Wild Night (R7, No 1)

His last two wins have been stunning and is expected to take great improvement from the latest triumph. Does have to carry 59kg but his main dangers are all within 2kg of him and he is a big horse, so should handle the weight. And he gets Opie Bosson as jockey.

3. Each way: Prise De Fer (R9, No 1)

It has taken 39 starts but we might have found the key to getting the best out of Prise De Fer and that could be riding him cold. Ridden back in his last two starts, he has beaten race rival today in Sinarahma, and last start took down Aegon in the Captain Cook at Trentham. Because of his new-found love of relaxing and then charging home, the small field on the huge track looks ideal.

4. Well-graded: Denby Road (R10, No 11)

Flew home from last behind Wild Night in a far stronger race at Te Rapa last start and an earlier debut win was huge. Has a wide draw to overcome but has a little X-factor and could soon be a black-type horse.

5. Jockey change: She’s Outrageous (R1, No 9)

Bred to stay and gets a senior jockey for the first time in four starts. Pukekohe should suit and is well-weighted, so could be closing late and has good each-way odds (opened $8).



