Racing: Trainer Roger James sounds warning in Concert Hall's return race

Roger James will be hoping for a smoother walk into the gates for Concert Hall this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Trainer Roger James will be happy even if the best horse racing at Matamata on Saturday can't run a place.

Then again, after what happened to Concert Hall last time she went to the races, James might be happy if she even makes it into the starting gates.

The Group 1 winner resumes in the $35,000 Lisa Chittick Plate after a terrifying incident before her last planned start at New Plymouth when she got loose going into the gates, bolted, crashed over a fence, left the track and galloped through a school playground and was caught a kilometre away.

"It was very scary but remarkably she has come out of it really well," says James, who trains with Robert Wellwood.

"She actually never drew blood and she seems perfectly fine. We have been really happy with her work and we are using this race as a trial for whether we go to Sydney next start or the Bonecrusher (March 13) at Ellerslie."

While Concert Hall is happy and healthy James admits the conditions of the race are anything but ideal even though she is well suited by the weights.

"She is a fit staying mare ready for staying races so I think she will find the 1400m too short," explains James. "Especially as this is a very good field full of mares who like operating in that 1400m range. We were surprised by how strong it is, this race only had six starters last season.

"So while I'd never write her off she will get back and could run well without even weighing in [top five]. I think the punters should be aware of that."

Coventina Bay is the logical threat after some strong summer form but barrier one could be a disaster for a mare who settles back and she too should come with a warning sign for punters.

Add in Supreme Heights, Siracusa (who has trialled well) and Yearn to mention just a few and the mares race rivals the two rich juvenile races as the highlights of the Matamata card. The James/Wellwood stable have an exciting colt in Western Springs in race four but again expect a big performance but not a winning one.

"He is here to get ready for the Sistema at Ellerslie and the Sires' Produce because he is crying out for distance," says James.

Even more problematic than the distance are the three Te Akau-trained juveniles that head the Group 3 race, including Karaka Million winner On The Bubbles.

Considering On The Bubbles is unbeaten and smashed them in the Million he probably should again but he could face giving stablemate Sword Of State a start at the 600m and that may not be easy in a race that could lack pressure.

The day's richest race, the $100,000 Matamata Breeders, is a rarity in that of the 11 starters only two have won a race, with Canterbury filly Mozzarella having won two at Riccarton while local Bonny Lass won her only start.