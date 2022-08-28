Imperatriz heads back to the stables after a job well done at Te Rapa. Photo / Trish Dunell

Imperatriz heads back to the stables after a job well done at Te Rapa. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Mark Walker won more than just a Group 2 when Imperatriz produced her stunner in the Foxbridge Plate on Saturday: he won peace of mind.

Plenty of Kiwi trainers spend the spring worrying how to dodge unsuitable tracks that can flatten campaigns before they get going, but now Walker knows Imperatriz can aquaplane over the mud, his plans are more certain.

"Initially we were going to look at races but have the option to change them if tracks got too bad," Walker told the Herald.

"I don't think we need to worry about that now.

"So all going well she will go to both the Group 1s at Hastings and we now have the comfort of still starting in them even if those tracks come up heavy.

"Then the Empire Rose will be the grand final for the spring and she can have a break."

If the Empire Rose at Flemington remains the big target then Imperatriz will miss the A$10 million Golden Eagle for four-year-olds at Rosehill as they are both on October 29.

Imperatriz is rated a $1.80 chance for the Tarzino at Hastings on September 10 and $2.40 favourite for the Arrowfield Plate on October 1.

Kiwi export's run is over

One of New Zealand's best racing exports of recent years has run her last race.

Tofane is off to the broodmare paddock after a lacklustre 12th in the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

The Mike Moroney-trained mare has been outstanding at Group 1 level and has nothing left to prove, and being the flagship for one of the hottest families in New Zealand racing she is worth far more as a first-time mum than she is making up the numbers in even the best races.

Tofane was bred and originally owned by one of New Zealand's most astute breeders in Gordon Cunningham from Curraghmore Farm and won A$3.6 million and three Group 1s.

Close call for The Cossack

Kiwi jumper The Cossack was a magnificent second in the Australian Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat after looking beaten at the 1000m mark.

The Hawke's Bay jumper had to carry the 70kg topweight and jockey Shaun Phelan allowed him to set a dawdling speed but he struggled to keep up when Flying Agent took off at the 1200m.

After fading back to fourth The Cossack rallied around the home bend and charged again late, only going down by a head to St Arnicca at the end of the 4500m.

While beaten he can return home with a host of new fans.