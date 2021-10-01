Racing: Trainer John Bary's big Callsign Mav warning ahead of $220,000 Windsor Park Plate in Hastings

In this episode Liz takes us over the highlights from the weekend races at Awapuni, Matamata, and last week's Wanganui races where Beau Geste blitzed to the finishing post. Video / LOVERACING.NZ

Trainer John Bary has no words of comfort for Callsign Mav's rivals in today's $220,000 Windsor Park Plate at Hastings.

The local trainer says his stable star is significantly better for today's Group 1 than the corresponding feature he won on the same track two weeks ago.

Callsign Mav defended his title in the Tarzino Trophy even after working hard early on a good speed and appearing to not see the late charging Spring Tide coming until late.

With some key rivals not backing up from the Tarzino, Callsign Mav is odds-on for today's 1600m and Bary says almost everything points to an even better performance.

"I think he is 2-3 lengths better for this week," he says.

"The run has improved him and he is clearly fitter that he was last time.

"But I have made a slight gear change this week, taking the blinkers off and replacing them with a visor so he can see the other horses coming."

Additionally, the track at Hastings will almost certainly be firmer than it was on the first day of the carnival, which also aids Callsign Mav.

With so much in his favour he should be able to roll forward from barrier seven and control the tempo in a race lacking much pressure and it is hard to see him beaten if he performs to his peak.

Spring Tide's charging late run for second in the Tarzino makes him a logical second favourite but today's race may not prove to be quite so suitable.

While he tends to hit the line hard over 1200-1400m, Spring Tide has no 1600m experience and all his winning form has been on slow or heavy tracks, so while trainer Chrissy Bambry is adamant he is not just a wet tracker, a good or dead track may test that opinion.

Callsign Mav (yellow) held out the challenge of Spring Tide to claim his second successive Group 1 Tarzino Trophy. Photo / Race Images

The best place value or exotics maker in the Windsor Park Plate is warrior Gino Severini, who was rated a $7 win hope but more importantly a $2.10 place chance last night.

He has run on well after getting back from wide draws in his two starts this season but draws barrier five and has the tactical speed to stay handy from the tricky 1600m start point at Hastings.

With Callsign Mav likely to lead, being close to the speed could be crucial and Gino Severini is one of the few proven weight-for-age horses in the race, with all five of his career wins on good or dead tracks.

The Windsor Park is the highlight of the second day card that sees an even Hawke's Bay Guineas as the three-year-old boys crop struggles to sort itself out because of injuries, horses like Sword Of State campaigning in Australia, and wet tracks, meaning definitive favourites for the classics at Riccarton have yet to be found.

Wakari (R6, No 1) may not end up being that horse but he was so good holding off I Wish I Win here two weeks ago after working during the run that he deserves favouritism, even though there is plenty to like about the promise of Khufu, Hoodlum, Soldier Boy and a few others, including the possible spring surprise and a horse to follow in Western Springs.