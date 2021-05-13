Racing: Trainer Graeme Rogerson says the TAB are inviting punters to back Beauden in the $75,000 Rotorua Cup

Beauden, running to win the Taupo Cup, is becoming New Zealand racing's modern-day weight-carrying hero. Photo / Trish Dunell

Beauden, running to win the Taupo Cup, is becoming New Zealand racing's modern-day weight-carrying hero. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Graeme Rogerson says the TAB are inviting punters to back Beauden in the $75,000 Rotorua Cup tomorrow.

While most punters will hesitate before backing any horse carrying 60.5kg in a major Cup, Beauden is becoming New Zealand racing's modern-day weight-carrying hero.

The big, bold son of Bullbars has won four of his last six starts, the two defeats in Group 1 weight-for-age races, but the last two handicaps he has contested he has won carrying 62kg (Taupo Cup) and 60kg in the Marton Cup.

He also lumped 59kg in the Canterbury Gold Cup last start and never left an oat after the long road journey home from Riccarton.

"He just loves it," says Rogerson.

"He loves going to work, travelling, he loves being a racehorse.

"It took him nearly three days to get home from Christchurch but it is like he never went down there. He is a wonderful horse."

Rogerson realises carrying 60.5kg is never easy, especially when your nearest rival has 57.5 and the rest carry just 54kg, but he still thinks Beauden will win.

"I think he is better and has done more than those horses so he deserves his weight and he has shown he can carry them.

"So if he is paying $3.40 [the TAB's opening quote] then they are inviting you to back him."

What should aid Beauden is he seems far more comfortable settling handier these days, which could be useful around Arawa Park.

"He is just a better horse than he used to be.

"He has got stronger and better all-round."

Rogerson and owner Joan Egan are talking about a Caulfield and/or Melbourne Cup campaign for Beauden in the spring so the 2200m handicap will be his last race of this season.

"We are going to give him a crack. I know what it takes to win a Melbourne Cup and he has earned the chance to go over there and prove himself."

Rotorua has been a happy hunting ground for Rogerson and he suggests Ottavio could be an each-way play for punters in the last race.

"I have had the apprentices riding him lately but Ryan [Elliot] hops back on him and I think he looks well suited.

"I also think our two three-year-olds [race three] have a chance so we should have a good day."

● New Zealand Bloodstock's weanling sale at Karaka today is a prime opportunity for astute judges to buy their next lucrative pinhooking investment.

Over the last few editions of NZB weanling sessions, pinhooked purchases have fetched significantly higher prices on their return to the sale ring just a few months later at the National Yearling Sales Series [at Karaka].

NZB's Bloodstock sales manager Danny Rolston recognises the prospects for pinhookers who purchase through NZB sales.

"There are opportunities for buyers wishing to pinhook at all ends of the weanling market in this particular sale," he says.

"For some purchasers, investing at a moderately low cost in comparison to the returns that pinhooked weanling purchases make as yearlings is an enticing prospect."

All weanlings offered at the National Weanling Sale will be eligible for the lucrative Karaka Million Series featuring two $1 million races available to graduates as two and three-year-olds, plus the $100,000 Karaka Cup for the duration of their career.

- additional reporting NZ Racing Desk