David Ellis. Photo / Trish Dunell

Two of the biggest investors in the New Zealand racing industry have come out in support of changing the Gambling Act.

The Herald understands changing the Gambling Act will be discussed at Cabinet level this week, a major step towards potentially framing new legislation for the way New Zealanders bet.

While that would concentrate on modernising all our gambling laws, which were last updated when internet gambling was in its infancy, TAB and racing industry bosses are asking that New Zealand don't allow betting with offshore bookmakers.

Te Akau racing boss David Ellis claims changes are essential to the survival of the racing industry here.

"The Government simply have to look at it," Ellis said.

"We have 50 young staff working for us in Matamata alone and unless we find ways to stop money being lost to overseas bookmakers New Zealand racing won't have the finances to be viable.

"Kiwis will still be able to have a bet but we can't let all that money not help people in this country."

Cambridge Stud boss Brendan Lindsay has been a mammoth investor in racing, particularly in the last decade, and as the founder of the company Sistema he understands the importance of market share.

"We can't just stand by and watch bookmakers from overseas reduce that market share when they aren't putting the same percentage of their profits back into New Zealand racing and sport," Lindsay said.

"Allowing that to happen doesn't make any sense and I hope the Government move to change the act so we can help an industry which employs thousands of people here.

"As a breeder, like all the other stud farms, we are an export business and 65 per cent of our horses are sold offshore.

"We need a strong domestic market to keep improving that breeding industry and the only way for our whole racing industry to remain relevant is to give racing and sport here a level playing field."

● Outstanding filly Prowess will miss this Saturday's 1000 Guineas at Riccarton.

She was a close third in Pier's 2000 Guineas win at Riccarton on Saturday but trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood have decided against backing her up this week.

"She is coming home," James told NZ Racing Desk.

"She has come a long way. She is a big filly and there is no doubt she will keep improving as the season goes on.

"I will look at her in a fortnight and make a decision where we head with her but the beauty of it with a 3-year-old that has got a little bit of class is the season keeps going in Australasia until June really, so there is no panic to get into them if they are not fully mature."

That will see unbeaten filly Legarto start close to $1.50 in what looks set to be a field well short of capacity.