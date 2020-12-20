Racing: Top jockey Matt Cameron feels time is right to take a break

Matt Cameron. Photo / Trish Dunell

Two-time premiership winning jockey Matt Cameron is taking an extended break from racing, effective immediately.

While the 34-year-old expects to return to the saddle, he is not committing to when.

Cameron rode a winner at Awapuni on Saturday and is still one of the best jockeys in the country, sitting ninth in the premiership, but says his desire for riding has gone stale and he needs a break.

"I have been feeling it for a while," Cameron told the Herald.

"I still go to the races and do my job to the best of my ability but I know I am not as motivated and enjoying it as much as I should be.

"I feel fine, I just need a break and I want to take some time off.

"It is nothing dramatic, I'm okay, I just think the time is right and I reckon I'll be away from riding for at least a few months and assess things from there."

While some might question why Cameron wouldn't want to ride in racing's richest months the popular jockey says he doesn't want to be a bit-player at the carnivals.

"I could go to Ellerslie this Saturday and have a couple of decent rides but I don't see too many Group 1 horses or Karaka Million winners I'll be riding this summer," he explains. "And I don't want to be sitting in the jockeys' room watching Group 1s then travelling to minor meetings the next day.

"Because of that this is a good time to take a break. I know I need it mentally; I can enjoy Christmas and do things other people do rather than feel I have to go to the races. So I'd rather make that choice now than be riding when my heart isn't in it."

Cameron has the advantage of being a natural lightweight who doesn't fear putting on too much weight during his break so he should have little trouble returning to the saddle if and when he wants.

As an intelligent, senior rider he will be missed over the summer as the jockeys ranks see-saw with big names sidelined for a variety of reasons, but others like Lisa Allpress, Vinnie Colgan, Michael McNab and talented apprentice Billy Pinn having returned.

Taking a break

Matt Cameron's stats as he heads for a holiday from the saddle:

NZ career wins: 1408

Black-type wins: 94

Stakes: $26,177,783.

Highlights: Two premiership wins.