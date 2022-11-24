Bolt for Brilliance. Photo / Supplied

Champion trainer-driver Tony Herlihy is not expecting Bolt For Brilliance to go through the Inter Dominions undefeated.

The Rowe Cup winner is the only New Zealand-trained horse in the pacing or trotting series, and a warm favourite to win the trotting title.

Herlihy is satisfied Bolt for Brilliance is over a recent lung infection, but as the winner of four Interdom Trotting finals, Herlihy is realistic about the demands of the series.

"It is one of the great challenges in harness racing, for both the horse and the people involved," says Herlihy. "The horses have to be tough and the trainers and drivers have to really show their skills.

"I'd love to win every heat and the final but it isn't that easy, particularly in Australia where the locals don't tend to like handing the lead away."

That is likely to be the case in the second trotting heat tomorrow (8.39pm) where Bolt For Brilliance has drawn barrier two but local speedster Majestuoso has the ace draw and trainer Andy Gath says they intend to use it.

"There is no point handing up to Bolt For Brilliance because we won't beat him doing that and if we lead if gives us valuable intel for later in the series," says Gath. "We will find out whether we are good enough to lead and win against him, or not."

That raises the possibility of Bolt For Brilliance having to be parked for some or even all of the 2200m and Herlihy may choose not to go to war with the second round of heats just three days later, so the slippery Majestuoso will be hard to catch.

Before then Herlihy's former Jewels winner Double Delight faces a tricky second-line draw in the $100,000 NZ Trotting Oaks at Addington tonight.

She beat older trotters at Alexandra Park last start and can win, but meets a fast Southland filly in Hidden Talent.

Tonight's meeting hosts stars such as Akuta and True Fantasy but driver intent will be crucial in some of the support races as far richer events lie around the corner.