Stephen Marsh. Photo / Trish Dunell

It may seem odd for a trainer sitting second on the premiership but Stephen Marsh feels a little like his season hasn’t started.

Marsh has trained 32 winners already this term and is well on target to finish runner-up on the table.

Although few trainers aim to finish second, in Marsh’s case it is almost as good as a win up against the powerhouse that is Te Akau, with Jamie Richards as their trainer and premiership winner the last three years, and now with Mark Walker in charge and already 45 clear with less than half the season gone.

Marsh is happy with how his stable is operating but not so pleased with winter’s long, wet embrace of spring.

“We have found the constant wet tracks really hard,” he admits.

“We have had horses ready to go and then it rains, the tracks get heavy and we either scratch or the ones who start often don’t handle it.

“It feels like the weather is turning though and I’d love to see good tracks for Boxing Day and New Year’s Day because those meetings deserve it.”

Marsh will have a strong numerical hand at Pukekohe on Boxing Day Monday headlined by El Vencedor, who oddly for a rating 80 horse finds himself topweight with 60kg in the listed handicap.

“He was beaten by two very smart horses last start [Dragon Leap, Babylon Berlin] and gets a good draw so apart from the weight it looks an ideal race,” says Marsh.

He opts for Dubai Diva as the best of his three even chances in the $100,000 Championship later in the programme, mainly because of her handy draw.

“I think one of our best for the day could be Mercurial (R4, No 8). He flew home last start at Te Rapa and gets a good draw so gets his chance.”

Through Monday, Marsh will take good numbers to the New Year’s Day meeting at Te Rapa, with possibly five runners in the Stayers Championship Final.

He believes he can add another winner or two today at Matamata, where there are some huge fields.

“Nest Egg (R9, No 1) might be our best hope even though he has drawn barrier 12.

“But I think most of the team heading there will race well.”