Racing: Star galloper makes a rare appearance in NZ at Trentham

The Chosen One at Moonee Valley 04 September 2021. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli.

New Zealand's "other" outstanding trans-tasman galloper will make a rare appearance in his homeland at Trentham on Saturday.

And co-trainer Andrew Forsman says there is no reason The Chosen One can't win the $220,000 Harcourts Thorndon Mile because he is so well placed at the weights.

Probabeel is undoubtedly New Zealand's best galloper and the reigning Horse of the Year and she returned to Australia this week for what is likely to be her last campaign aimed predominantly at the All Star Mile.

But the other less glamorous name who competes regularly at the absolute elite level in Australia is The Chosen One but he doesn't have quite the same hype about him because his wins are few and far between.

The six-year-old has only won six of his 36 starts but that hasn't stopped him winning $2.2million and he has a Melbourbne Cup third and Caulfield Cup fourth next to his name while he was fifth in Verry Elleegant's Melbourne Cup last start.

That is form most domestic horses here couldn't get within 10 lengths of which is why The Chosen One almost exclusively races in Australia, having only had two starts here in 34 months.

He was placed in both, third to Avantage in the group one mile at Otaki two years ago and second to Royal Performer in the Herbie Dyke fresh-up last season.

The Chosen One is in that same fresh start for the Thorndon on Saturday but with one major difference, his last two starts here have been at weight-for-age whereas this week's big mile is set weights and penalties.

Because he has only won one race, a mid-range handicap, in the last two years he is set to carry just 55kgs on Saturday, less than Concert Hall, Two Illicit, southern galloper Hasabro and quite remarakably 2kgs less that Mali Ston, who has only had seven race starts.

"That is a real bonus for us having to only carry 55kgs," says Forsman, who trains The Chosen One with Murray Baker.

"Everybody knows he is not a pure miler but fresh up this season he finished third in the group two Feehan Stakes at The Valley and that is strong form for this.

"So we know he can run well at a mile, the question will be whether he can beat a mare like Two Illicit who has raced at a very high level this summer?"

The Thorndon has turned into the mile race of the season with the The Chosen One, Concert Hall and Two Illicit all late entries while the intriguing contender is Sydney galloper Holyfield.

The Annabel Neasham-trained gelding has raced in top Australian races like the Sires' Produce and Coolmore Classic at two and three and was a last-start second in the Magic Millions Cup over 1400m on the Gold Coast.

Stable rep Todd Pollard said Holyfield is still expected to fly into Auckland on Wednesday and then travel south for the race and would add some late spice to the market.



Two Illicit was the $3.50 favourite before final acceptances which will be 10am on Wednesday, with The Chosen One at $7 and Holyfield rated a $14 chance.



Defending champion Waisake is incredibly short at $2.40 for the Wellington Cup on Saturday in which he carries the 59kg topweight.