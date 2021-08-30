Racing: Stakes target for Aegon after unlucky run

Horse racing Aegon winning the Group 2 Hobartville Stakes (1400m) at Rosehill. Photo / Bradley Photos.

A luckless fourth in his Victorian debut has convinced the connections of Aegon he deserves another crack at A$1million group one glory in Melbourne.

So the outstanding Cambridge galloper will remain across the Tasman and contest Saturday week's Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington even though he was initially booked to come home on Wednesday.

Aegon got back and in traffic before closing late hard in the A$1million Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, his first time up against the weight-for-age stars.

While that made for a frustrating watch for co-trainer and part-owner Andrew Forsman it at least proved Aegon can run with the big boys and girls so he will get that chance again in 12 days.

"It was one of those races we knew we couldn't win 700m from home, which makes it not so much fun to watch," said Forsman.

"But that is why the barrier draws are so important at this level. Put him a spot or two closer in the run and he would have been right in the finish.

"I think on what he showed he deserves another crack at them and the 1600m of the Makybe Diva should suit." Forsman says that group one falls nicely into Aegon's programme because win, lose or draw he can still return home, freshen up and get ready for his main aim of the spring, the A$7.5million Golden Eagle at Rosehill in Sydney on October 30.

"That still has to be the aim because it is huge money and even if the track comes up wet as it can in Sydney he can handle that.

"So if we race next week then he can still come home and freshen up for the Golden Eagle with two good races under his belt." With Jye McNeil, who rode Aegon last Saturday, committed to Mo'unga for the Makybe Diva, Forsman has engaged Luke Currie to ride Aegon next week.

Aegon's stablemate The Chosen One is already in Melbourne and kicks off his Caulfield and Melbourne Cups campaign in the A$500,000 Feehan Stakes at The Valley this Saturday.

Meanwhile, delaying the first major northern meeting of the season at Te Rapa a week looks set to have little effect on the quality of the major races there this Saturday.

The meeting, highlighted by the group two Valachi Downs Foxbridge Plate, was supposed to be held last Saturday but couldn't as the country remained at Level 4 but racing can go ahead this week should the regions south of Auckland be at Level 3, as planned from Wednesday.

Top trainers Jamie Richards and Allan Sharrock have confirmed Foxbridge favourites Avantage and Tavi Mac are both still heading to Te Rapa while Richards will again enter many of the highly-rated three-year-old he originally accepted with for the $80,000 Cambridge Stud Breeders Stakes.