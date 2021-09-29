Racing: Spring Tide comes into reckoning even on a better track at Hastings for Windsor Park Plate

In this episode Liz takes us over the highlights from the weekend races at Awapuni, Matamata, and last week's Wanganui races where Beau Geste blitzed to the finishing post. Video / LOVERACING.NZ

Foxton trainer Chrissy Bambry isn't too worried about the prospect of an improved track for Spring Tide for the second leg of the Hastings weight-for-age triple crown on Saturday.

Spring Tide made a huge impression in the first leg, the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m), beating all but Callsign Mav after mounting a strong run from midfield.

That effort came on a slow8 track, which has been Spring Tide's preferred going. All six of his victories have been on slow or heavy ground.

The Hastings track was rated a dead6 yesterday ahead of Saturday's Group 1 Windsor Park Plate (1600m), and although some rain is forecast, it's looking likely the going will be better than for the Tarzino.

However, Spring Tide is clearly an improved horse this year and Bambry believes better going may suit him better.

"As the track gets firmer he can make use of his sprint a little more," she said.

"Certainly this time of his preparation you can get away with a run or two on better ground."

Spring Tide will contest the Windsor Park Plate. Photo / Trish Dunell

It will also be Spring Tide's first run past 1400m but Bambry said she would be surprised if he failed to get the extra 200m.

Spring Tide has been a great bargain buy for owner Wayne Ross, who paid $5000 for him.

Meanwhile, Bambry has four horses scheduled to start at today's Waverley meeting, although one of them, the debutant Third Time Around, is likely to be scratched.

The others will all start in maiden races — Sergio in a 1200m maiden, Princess Biddy over 1400m, and Kingfisher Lad over 1650m.

"None of them really want wet tracks but we need to race them somewhere," Bambry said.

The best of them could be Princess Biddy, who at her debut finished third in the Whanganui Guineas (1340m) on September 4.

"She won't really want it heavy, but to get to the three-year-old races going forward she needs to run, and she's against a couple that have heavy track form. Hopefully she can do the job and be in the first three."

Princess Biddy is being set for the Group 3 Eulogy Stakes (1600m) at Awapuni on December 11.

Bambry's Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) winner Bellacontte won't be heading back to Hastings, but will instead contest the Group 3 Taranaki Breeders' Stakes (1400m) under weight-for-age conditions at Hawera on Saturday week.

Bellacontte is being aimed at the Group 1 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on November 13 and with no major Central Districts lead-ins for three-year-old fillies, Bambry decided it was worth taking on older horses.

"I was looking for a 1400m race and since she only has to carry 50kg she shouldn't have too hard a run," Bambry said.

- NZ Racing Desk