Racing: Sharp ‘N’ Smart wins big at Horse of the Year awards

Sharp N Smart winning the Herbie Dyke meet in 2023. Photo / Supplied

The Graeme and Debbie Rogerson-trained gelding won the Horse of the Year title over sprint queen Imperatriz, while he also took out the stacked Three-Year-Old category courtesy of his wins in the New Zealand Derby, Herbie Dyke Stakes at weight-for-age and the A$2 million Spring Champion Stakes in Sydney.

Sharp ‘N’ Smart also finished second in the Victoria Derby and Thorndon Mile both at Group 1 level, but even after an amazing season, the voting must have been close, as Imperatriz also won three Group 1s last season, including the William Reid in Melbourne.

In a touch of irony, the two awards favourites both resumed on Saturday, and Imperatriz was dazzling, winning the McEwen Stakes at The Valley, while Sharp ‘N’ Smart was ninth but over the unsuitable 1400m distance of the Tarzino at Hastings.

Imperatriz did win Sprinter-Miler of the year but she was a lone star among the older horses, as the vintage crop of three-year-olds dominated.

Prowess won best Middle Distance horse courtesy of her wins in the Bonecrusher NZ Stakes at weight-for-age, Vinery Stakes in Sydney and Ellis Classic, while fellow filly Pennyweka won the Stayer award after two Oaks wins in the autumn.

The strength of that three-year-old crop, plus Imperatriz’s win in the Sprinter-Miler category, meant one of the superstars of New Zealand racing, Legarto, collected only the points-based Filly of the Year title, even after a remarkable summer.

Her owners Philip and Catherine Brown, who also race Levante, won the prestigious Owners of the Year award.

Two of the night’s most important awards went to hugely popular winners, with commentator George Simon taking the Outstanding Contribution to Racing award, while long-time ambassador of the New Zealand breeding and sales industry, NZB’s Mike Kneebone, won the Outstanding Global Contribution Award.

●Te Akau boss David Ellis says it will be at least Wednesday before any decision is made on changing plans with Imperatriz to tackle the A$20 million Everest in Sydney next month.

The glamour mare is third favourite for the Randwick 1200m on October 14 but the Group 1 sprints in Victoria, starting with the A$750,000 Moir Stakes at The Valley on September 29, have always been her main target.

After her stunning win on Saturday, slot holders are chasing Imperatriz, but Ellis rates a change of plan as “50-50 at this stage and no decision until we have a chat on Wednesday”.

Horse of the Year awards

The winners for voted-on categories from the awards dinner held in Auckland last night were:

Two-year-old: Tokyo Tycoon.

Three-year-old: Sharp ‘N’ Smart.

Sprinter-Miler: Imperatriz.

Middle Distance: Prowess.

Stayer: Pennyweka.

Jumper: West Coast.

Stablehand: Megan Winter (employers Ken and Bev Kelso).

Jockey: Michael McNab.

Jumps jockey: Shaun Fannin.

Trainer: Mark Walker.

Newcomer to training: Shaun Phelan.

Owners: Philip and Catherine Brown.

Media: Jones Road Productions.

Outstanding Contribution: George Simon.

Outstanding Global Contribution: Mike Kneebone.

