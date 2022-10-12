Kiwi galloper Sharp N Smart won a head-bobbing finish to the A$500,000 Gloaming Stakes. Photo / Race Images

Kiwi galloper Sharp N Smart declared himself a major player for A$4 million worth of races in the next 17 days with a win in Sydney today.

The Graeme and Debbie Rogerson-trained gelding picked himself up out of the Warwick Farm mud after looking beaten at the 200m mark to win a head-bobbing finish to the A$500,000 Gloaming Stakes.

The race had been delayed from a rain-soaked Randwick last Saturday and while Graeme Rogerson is adamant Sharp N Smart didn't enjoy the heavy conditions, he overcame that with class.

"He is a good horse and that is what they can do," said Rogerson. "I don't think he likes it wet and I also don't think he is anywhere near the horse he is going to be. He is doing all this on natural ability."

Sharp N Smart had to be good as rider Hugh Bowman used him more than usual early to take the trail but he started to flounder after looking the winner at the top of the straight.

That ability is going to be crucial in the next 2-weeks as Rogerson asks Sharp N Smart to conquer two of Australia's best staying three-year-old races in two states a week apart.

The son of Redwood heads to the A$2 million Spring Champion Stakes at Randwick on October 22 and will leave Sydney the Monday after to start in the A$2m Victoria Derby at Flemington a week later. His October could have been even harder, as Rogerson was originally considering tackling the older horses in the Cox Plate, also on Saturday week.

"But we will stick to the three-year-olds for now because I think he will be a better horse in the autumn and next season."

Sharp N Smart will give New Zealand a powerful one-two punch in the Victoria Derby, with Mr Maestro the favourite for that classic.

His trainer Andrew Forsman was left rueing a dreadfully-timed turn in the Melbourne weather that cost his filly She's Licketysplit showing her best in the 1000 Guineas at Caulfield.

Rain started to fall at Caulfield hours earlier than expected yesterday and the track went from a slow5 to a heavy9, what She's Licketysplit didn't want.

She still looked a winning chance at the 400m mark but lacked her usual sprint on the heavy surface, as she had under similar circumstances two starts ago, and finished third.

She's Licketysplit has other Group 1 aims at the carnival, including the Empire Rose against the older mares on October 29 and the Victoria Oaks five days later.

But Forsman and the filly's connections will feel this was a Guineas that got away from them.