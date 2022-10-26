Graeme Rogerson with Whitby (left) and Sharp 'N' Smart. Photo / Angelique Bridson

New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame trainer Graeme Rogerson has won the Group 1 Victoria Derby (2500m) once and three times run second, and hopes to bolster that record in Melbourne on Saturday.

With the zest of a teenager, the 75-year-old horseman is showing no signs of slowing down as he attempts to add to his Group 1 haul of 53.

Rogerson's wife and co-trainer Debbie has an insight into the master trainer's psyche like no other and she believes that in Sharp 'N' Smart, the couple has what it takes to give them the result they crave at Flemington.

Graeme Rogerson produced Efficient to win the 2006 classic, while Ebony Grosve (1996), Savabeel (2004) and Duelled (2005) all finished second, a result the Hamilton duo want to one-up this weekend.

The Rogersons produced Redwood gelding Sharp 'N' Smart for a win in last Saturday's Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes (2000m) at Randwick and have few concerns about him handling the quick interstate backup this weekend.

"He's travelled down and arrived in super order. He left Sydney at five on Monday night and got here at half past three on Tuesday morning — and he hasn't turned a hair," Debbie Rogerson said.

"He got off the float like he hadn't had a trip at all. He was straight into his hay, his breakfast, his water and he seems pretty perky. He seems to be a horse that can back up.

"He's tough and thrives on racing. He's super fit. He's a happy horse and we're very excited going into the race on Saturday. We couldn't be any happier with him.

"I don't think the step up to 2500m will worry him. We're proud to be New Zealanders with a top New Zealand horse here at the carnival — it's exciting."

Graeme Rogerson is no stranger to big-race success in Australia, having won races as illustrious as the Melbourne Cup, Golden Slipper, Stradbroke Handicap and the 2004 Spring Champion Stakes-Cox Plate double with Savabeel.

"Saturday was 18 years ago to that day that we won the Cox Plate with Savabeel so it was pretty emotional in that respect and he'd won the Spring Champion Stakes when it was run two weeks prior back then."

James McDonald will ride Sharp 'N' Smart and takes over the raceday mount from Hugh Bowman, who was committed to an earlier booking.

McDonald gained his first Group 1 win in Australia aboard the Rogerson-trained Scarlett Lady in the 2011 Group 1 Queensland Oaks (2400m) and the couple would love to add another classic with the champion hoop on Saturday.

- NZ Racing Desk