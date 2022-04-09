Self Assured is on the outside of the front line in The Race. Photo / Photosport

Champion trainer Mark Purdon concedes favourite Self Assured is going to need to produce the performance of his career to win the $900,000 The Race at Cambridge on Thursday night.

But he takes comfort in knowing the superstar pacer is in the right form to do that.

The long-time favourite drew the outside of the front line in New Zealand's first major slot race over 2200m mobile on Thursday.

Purdon says that will mean pulling back, maybe all the way to last before making a mid-race move, hoping the speed merchants Alta Orlando (barrier 2), Spankem (3) and Mach Dan (5) set up a tempo that allows the backmarkers into the contest.

"It really wasn't the barrier we wanted," said Purdon.

Southern star Pembrook Playboy was withdrawn with slight lameness.

Field for the $900,000 The Race at Cambridge on Thursday

1. Stylish Memphis

2. Alta Orlando

3. Spankem

4. Krug

5. Mach Dan

6. Hot And Treacherous

7. South Coast Arden

8. Self Assured

9. Majestic Cruiser

● There was no joy for the small New Zealand team at Sydney's waterlogged meeting at Randwick today.

The second day of the meeting known as The Championships went ahead on a heavy track and that, coupled with the 56kg topweight, proved too much for the sole Kiwi-trained galloper at the meeting, with The Chosen One finishing 18th in the A$2 million Sydney Cup won by Knights Order.

The day's richest race, the A$4 million Queen Elizabeth, was won in daring fashion by Think It Over after rider Nash Rawiller headed straight to the outside fence at the top of the straight and found slightly better going to finish over the top of leader Zaaki, with New Zealand-owned mare Verry Elleegant never looking a threat and running on late for fifth.