An apprehensive Sam Weatherley aboard Maven Belle returns to the Awapuni birdcage before heading to the enquiry room. Photo / Race Images

An apprehensive Sam Weatherley aboard Maven Belle returns to the Awapuni birdcage before heading to the enquiry room. Photo / Race Images

Sam Weatherley went into the 2021-22 racing season with two major goals — to ride the winner of a $1 million race and to add a second Group 1 victory to his career record.

He achieved the first of those milestones aboard Pin Me Up when the 3-year-old filly took out the $1 million Karaka 3YO Classic at Ellerslie in late January.

Successful aboard Enzo's Lad in the 2018 Group 1 Telegraph, Weatherley had to wait until the second-last Group 1 of the current season to make it win No 2 at the highest level when he guided Maven Belle to victory in Saturday's Manawatū Sires' Produce Stakes at Awapuni.

Not that the win was without some drama, as shortly after Maven Belle defeated Wolverine, the protest siren sounded, with the connections of the runner-up alleging interference in the final 100m had cost them the race.

After deliberating for some time, the judicial committee ruled that Maven Belle would keep the victory, much to Weatherley's relief.

"I was expecting the siren to go and didn't celebrate too much, as I didn't want to count my chickens before the race was confirmed," he said.

"My filly was still going pretty easily when the interference occurred and I had some petrol left in the tank. She just shied a little at the winning post, and while I might be a little biased, I do think the right horse won the race."

Weatherley was quick to thank trainer Mark Walker and the Te Akau Racing team for choosing him to ride the filly after she had been more than a little unlucky at her previous start when running third in the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie.

"I was really excited to get the ride, as you know when you are on a Te Akau runner, you are always in with a big chance."

Weatherley has been buoyed by the way his season has unfolded so far and credits manager Stu Laing for much of his success.

"Stu is doing a great job for me and I'm getting some excellent rides across the board and particularly in the bigger races," he said.

- NZ Racing Desk