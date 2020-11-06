Racing: Rocket Spade ready to launch in 2000 Guineas at Riccarton

Lance O'Sullivan hopes Rocket Spade can take advantage if Need I Say More is vulnerable in the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton. Photo / Trish Dunell

One of the greats of New Zealand racing says Need I Say More could be vulnerable in tomorrow's 2000 Guineas at Riccarton.

Former champion jockey turned trainer Lance O'Sullivan hopes he has the horse to take advantage of that with Rocket Spade.

Need I Say More will start favourite in the $500,000 classic, the first great race of Christchurch's iconic Cup week.

The free-goer has the magic combination of trainer Jamie Richards and jockey Opie Bosson behind him, and if he can still steal any section of the race quietly, then he may be able to kick at the top of the straight and snare the first Group 1 of the 3-year-old season.

There is no reason to think that is the only way he can win but his rivals will be hoping to exploit any real or perceived lack of stamina in the speed machine and the best way to do that is a searching tempo that makes the 1600m feel a lot longer for the 3-year-old.

"When you look at the Guineas at Riccarton, it tends to be run hard," says O'Sullivan.

"They roll around the big bend at good speed and I think any horse who might struggle at the 1600m can be found out.

"I am not saying that will be the favourite because we don't know that but I know it won't be our horse.

"He is bred and was bought to win 2400m races eventually so we have no worries at the trip."

O'Sullivan says because of his busy schedule to get ready for today's classic, Rocket Spade may have been below his best when fourth to Need I Say More in the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa last start, but he believes he is bang-on for the Guineas.

Another trainer who thinks he has a genuine 1600m horse is Andrew Forsman, who co-trains Aegon with Murray Baker.

The slight gelding won the Hawke's Bay Guineas with an explosive finish beating among others Need I Say More, who had no luck from a wide draw.

Forsman says while Aegon has had only two starts and is immature, he seems to be getting away with it.

"He still has some maturing to do but he is very well in himself," he says.

"We expect to be off the speed and hitting the line hard and I am not worried about the 1600m or the track.

"Need I Say More is a very fast horse who is going to be hard to beat, so a lot might depend on the tempo of the race.

"But we couldn't be happier with our horse."