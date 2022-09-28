Kelsey Hannan will be aboard White Noise in her first Group 1 ride on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Kelsey Hannan will be aboard White Noise in her first Group 1 ride on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

New Zealand's newest Group 1 jockey Kelsey Hannan was so excited by getting an opportunity at Hastings on Saturday that it came with a problem.

The 19-year-old apprentice has made huge strides this season to sit third on the national jockeys' premiership and has been rewarded with her first Group 1 ride on White Noise in the $300,000 Plate.

Hannan, who comes from a non-racing family, didn't know who to tell first.

"My family aren't racing people and if they were I guess I would have rung them because I was so excited," she told the Herald.

"So I rang Krystal [Williams], the training partner and daughter of my old boss Kenny Rae, because I had to tell somebody and they have been so good to me," says Hannan.

"It is so exciting and while it is also a little bit daunting, I am starting to feel like I belong out there now."

Hannan is in only her second year of race riding and rode nine winners last season but is already up to 14 after just two months of this term, putting her third on the premiership, behind champion jockeys Opie Bosson and Lisa Allpress.

"When I started I had my doubts because I come from a little place in Ruakaka and I don't have that family background.

"But I have had so much support, especially from my boss Shaun Phelan, and a bit of good luck, and now when I look at the premiership table I realise I must be going all right and this is something I can make a career out of.

"And I am glad my first Group 1 comes on White Noise because I really like him, and [trainer] Andrew Forsman has been a really good supporter of mine all along."

Hannan's explosion on to the premiership scene has led to some changes, including having to employ a manager as she finds herself more in demand.

"I am now setting some goals, too, and I'd love to win the apprentice premiership, although there is some pretty stiff competition for that."

White Noise isn't the worst Group 1 debut ride for Hannan either, as he can run handy to the speed and handle wet tracks, with Hastings back to a heavy 9 today but rain still forecast for Friday and heavier on Saturday.

He is Forsman's second stringer though, as his mare Mustang Valley has been a massive market mover, coming in from as much as $41 last week to be the $3.20 second favourite in the TAB's opening final field market.

La Crique is the $2.30 favourite after drawing barrier three, from where she should be able to take a sit close to the speed in what looks set to be her last New Zealand start of the spring with Australia beckoning.

There was support for local galloper Spring Tide as soon as the Plate market opened as he was backed in from $9 to $7.50 with the local weather watchers expecting the track to be a true heavy by race time.

Karaka Million winner Dynastic is rated the $2.70 favourite for Saturday's $140,000 Hawke's Bay Guineas even though he has barrier 11, which could be tricky if the inside of the track isn't cutting up.

Local filly Best Seller is the $3 second favourite from barrier three.