Abu Dhabi jumps clear of his rivals to give trainers Shaun and Emma Clotworthy their richest win. Photo / Trish Dunell

An owner that used to sell horses to the royal family won New Zealand's richest jumping race with Abu Dhabi at Te Rapa today.

The one-time battler outstayed his rivals in the $150,000 Great Northern Hurdle, while later in the programme, Kiddo did the same to his Great Northern Steeplechase opposition to round out the jumping double.

There was nothing new about Kiddo's win, being yet another major race triumph for trainer Kevin Myers and the fourth win in the race for jockey Shaun Fannin.

But Abu Dhabi's hurdle win was a 28-1 shock and the richest win in the career of trainers Shaun and Emma Clotworthy.

While they are better known as successful flat trainers, Shaun explained jumping had always been in their blood.

"I actually worked for one of the best jumps trainers in the UK in Martin Pipe when I was over there playing rugby.

"And Emma has an equestrian background before we went training so we have always liked the jumpers."

But the Clotworthy name has been involved at the highest levels of jumps racing well before that, with Shaun's father Kim, who bred and co-owns Abu Dhabi, having sold horses to Queen Elizabeth decades ago.

"Dad sold horses up in England, including to [Queen Elizabeth], and while he never sold any to the late Queen [Elizabeth II], he met her on several occasions," said Shaun.

"So jumps racing has been in the family for a long time."

While Abu Dhabi is out of a mare who won four races, he was a maiden on the flat who only won for the first time over hurdles three starts ago at his 24th run.

"Time has been his friend, he has strengthened up, and now we know he can handle better winter ground, he has options for next season."

Abu Dhabi was aggressively handled by jockey Hamish McNeill, whose pre-race plan to use his light weight and put pressure on the favourites worked perfectly, but Abu Dhabi still had to hold on as he was headed after the last fence by Kajino.

Kiddo's win in the Steeplechase was far more clear-cut, as he put six lengths on Donardo in a race where favourite Magic Wonder did herself no favours when hitting several fences hard, at one time forcing jockey Aaron Kuru's foot from the stirrup for a few strides before he nonchalantly regathered it.

Topweight No Tip only briefly looked a winning chance at the 400m before taking short steps inside the last 100m and pulling up quickly after the line.

Crystallize knocked off plenty of Group 1 stars to win the open mile, the first training success for the new partnership of Danny Walker and Arron Tata, capping a good weekend for apprentice Ace Lawson-Carroll.