Jumping’s new pin-up boy may have Aussie plans – Mick On Monday

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
Jesko (gold colours) on his way to winning the first-ever Great New Zealand Steeples at Te Aroha yesterday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Jesko may prove to be the shooting star of New Zealand jumps racing.

Because while the sensation of the winter capped his remarkable rise in the Ben and Ryan Foote Racing Great New Zealand Steeplechase at Te Aroha on Sunday, his reign at the top may be short-lived.

In New

