Racing: Richards tickled Pink with New Zealand 1000 Guineas

Trainer Jamie Richards added another milestone to his already storied training career when he provided the first four home in the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton yesterday.

Impeccably-bred filly The Perfect Pink gave Richards his 50th Group 1 victory and an elite level double at the carnival for he and jockey Opie Bosson, after the pair combined just seven days earlier to capture the Group 1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) aboard Noverre.

The Perfect Pink, a daughter of superstar Waikato Stud stallion Savabeel and three-time stakes winning O'Reilly mare The Solitaire, had looked a leading contender for the race after a solid finish for fourth behind stablemate Imperatriz in the Group 3 Soliloquy Stakes (1600m) at her last start.

Bosson played a patient game aboard The Perfect Pink, sitting three wide in midfield with cover, before swooping to the outside of the track in the run home.

Stablemates Shepherd's Delight and Belle En Rouge looked like they would fight out the finish at the 200m, but Bosson surged on The Perfect Pink to join issue and win by a long neck from Shepherd's Delight, who pipped Belle En Rouge for third, as race favourite Imperatriz arrived late to take fourth.

Richards was in a reflective mood as he celebrated his third 1000 Guineas success and brought up the half century of elite level wins.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, the last five or six years, after being a young fella growing up in Dunedin," he said.

"To bring up the milestone in the South Island and being a southern boy makes it a really special day.

"It's not just about me, it's about the amazing bunch of staff and the owners and everyone involved."

The victory was the fourth for Bosson in the race after winning in 2009 and 2010 with Katie Lee and King's Rose before combining with Kahma Lass for Richards last year.

"It's an amazing feeling, as she's a very nice filly," Bosson said. "We picked her out as a 2-year-old as a perfect 1000 Guineas type filly, so it's a great result."

●There was some Kevin Myers magic at play when outsider Mondorani ($22.60) stormed home down the outskirts of the track to win the 158th Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m).

Myers has long made Riccarton a happy hunting ground despite operating from his North Island base at Whanganui.

Having already produced four winners during the Cup Week carnival, including a double earlier in the day with Kopua and Ucalledit, Myers provided the piece de resistance with the 7-year-old Mondorani, who went into the race with some useful lead-up form, including a fourth in last week's Listed Metropolitan Trophy (2500m).

After settling in a nice position in midfield, rider Sarah Macnab never panicked as she found herself shuffled back to near last against the rail with 800m to run after several lead changes up front.

Macnab got to work on her mount who began to make up good ground in the run home before finding an extra gear at the 200m as he stretched hard to down favourite Beaudz Well and Leaderboard in a driving finish to the race.

Macnab, who shook her head in disbelief shortly after passing the winning post, was still trying to take it all in after returning to the birdcage.

"I spoke with Kevin and he said to just let it all unfold in front of me," she said.

"I was flat on the home turn, but he had said to get to the outside and he knows best and it has paid off."

●A patient ride by Sam O'Malley proved the key to victory as Taranaki visitor Justaskme stormed clear to win the Group 2 Tauranga Stakes (1600m) at Tauranga yesterday.

The 6-year-old son of No Excuse Needed relished the heavy10 footing and looked to be travelling like a winner a long way out, despite being last in the seven-horse field.

With stablemate and race favourite Tavi Mac setting up a solid pace in front, O'Malley began a searching run out wide at the 600m as he tracked down eventual runner-up Hypnos, who had swooped to the lead on the turn.

Justaskme ate up the ground as he stormed past Hypnos to win going away by four lengths, with Vernanme finishing solidly for third.

Trainer Allan Sharrock couldn't split his two runners leading into the race, but when the rain came, he leant towards the eventual winner.

"He's a pretty fair horse, and when it rains, he's in his element," Sharrock said.

- NZ Racing Desk