Racing: Richards: TAB should have proper Captain Cook at the odds

Brando. Photo / Trish Dunell

Today's racing

●Matamata, first race 12.41pm, featuring Bonecrusher Stakes.

●Trentham, first race 12.23pm, featuring Captain Cook Stakes.

●Addington, first race 5.56pm.

Hotshot trainer Jamie Richards thinks the bookmakers have got the odds wrong in today's $220,000 Captain Cook Stakes at Trentham.

Because although he isn't declaring Brando will return to winning form today, he is adamant the four-year-old is far better than the $17 opening quote posted by the TAB.

The Captain Cook is a complex puzzle with many winning chances and recent shock defeats for Aegon and Brando have confused the market further.

Brando paying double figures seems huge overs for a horse whose average starting price in nine New Zealand starts has been $2.20, admittedly only one of those in Group 1 company.

He arrived at the races with a huge reputation last season, looked one of the best three-year-olds in the country and was luckless not to win the Group 1 Levin Stakes at this track and distance before failing in a one-race Australian campaign and the start after.

His three starts this season have produced a win at Te Rapa, a poor run at Hastings and a wet track third last start in which he didn't look comfortable.

"That was my fault for backing him up too quickly and travelling him to Hastings, so punters should forgive him for that," says Richards. "He is working well and is a sound happy horse so I think you will see his best this weekend.

"I'd rate him slightly the better of our two hopes over Prise De Fer [$6.50] because he has the better draw. So I think their prices aren't quite right."

So much today could depend on how the race is run and who gets a clear path, often the case in major miles which bring together anything from sprinters to middle distance horses.

Any of the 12 starters could win without shocking but with Trentham touching a good3 rating yesterday, punters would be wise to see how the pattern plays as recent meetings have reaffirmed the summer adage that on good tracks the rail advantage holds up far more consistently.

But Two Illicit appeals as the best chance, Aegon maybe the best horse and Brando the best value.

Richards starts today in the unusual position of not leading the national trainers' premiership, with Stephen Marsh holding a 38-36 lead, but the Matamata horseman is confident of clawing at least a win or two back on his home track today in New Zealand's other domestic meeting.

"I think we have some good chances back at home," says Richards, who will be at Trentham.

"I rate Tauparae a good chance in race one and Felicienne who is in race two went a big race last time and should enjoy the step up to 1400m.

"And I think all the others have a chance but expect Outfit to be hard to beat in race three and Top Brass to bounce back in race six," he tells the Weekend Herald.

For all that confidence, it wouldn't surprise to see Marsh in charge of the premiership at the end of the weekend.

He has huge numbers heading to Matamata, including six starters in the feature of the day, the $90,000 Bonecrusher Stakes, yet another feature moved from Ellerslie to south of the Auckland Covid-19 border.

Local galloper Dark Destroyer was fifth in the 2000 Guineas which should be good form for today but he drops back in distance to 1400m.

Being a horse who has tended to get back in his races, he may set himself a huge task today, although he does have an in-form rider in Sam Weatherley.