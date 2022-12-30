Levante. Photo / Trish Dunell

The two favourites for racing’s hottest sprint of the season have joined forces to prepare for the $300,000 Railway at Te Rapa tomorrow.

The 1200m Group 1 event brings together New Zealand’s sprinting elite and the market is headed by Matamata mares Levante and Imperatriz. Both have won at the highest level twice in 2022.

Race favourite Levante is trained by Ken and Bev Kelso while Imperatriz is part of Te Akau’s mammoth stable prepared by Mark Walker, and Ken Kelso says Walker is always willing to work together.

“I asked Mark if he was keen for the two mares to go together on Wednesday morning and he was happy to do so,” said Kelso.

“It is not uncommon and made sense since they were both heading to the same race fresh so probably needed to do about the same type of work.”

Kelso said the pair worked comparably on Wednesday, which was five days after separate elite-level trials before the races at Matamata.

Levante was more impressive in her trial, travelling well and even getting out of the starting gates smoothly, something that was a major issue earlier in her career.

Imperatriz’s trial was less glowing as she had to be ridden out more and couldn’t get past Railway rival Johny Johny, although it is not uncommon to see leaders win trials as the intent or even weight of the riders in catchweights trials, which have no official handicapping, can decide the finishing positions.

As dynamic as Imperatriz was winning the Foxbridge Plate over this same 1200m distance at Te Rapa in the spring, Levante’s sprinting record is superior, including beating Roch N Horse in the Telegraph in January and running two fourths in world-class sprinting fields at Flemington since.

She has been backed in from $2.70 to $2.40 to win the Railway and providing Te Rapa doesn’t favour the leaders too much, has to be the one to beat.

Kelso reports his unbeaten filly sensation Legarto has come through her stunning win at the Eight Carat Classic at Pukekohe last Monday in perfect order and she won’t need another start or even a trial before the $1 million Karaka Mile back there on January 21.

“She came home that night, ate all her dinner and then had two days off but was back at the track doing easy work on Thursday morning and she is in great condition.”

Legarto is the TAB’s $1.60 favourite to win what will be a hyped clash with Wild Night on Karaka Million night at the Pukekohe course.