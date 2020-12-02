Racing: Radio Trackside unlikely to return as Australian company SEN eyes purchase with TAB

It is looking increasingly likely the days of Radio Trackside are gone forever. Photo / Getty

It is looking increasingly likely the days of Radio Trackside, the station with wall-to-wall coverage of New Zealand racing, are gone forever.

Radio Trackside was canned among sweeping TAB cuts during the Covid-19 lockdown, along with other changes made to the TAB's broadcasting model.

The already slim chance of it returning in its old format may disappear with the announcement that Australian company Sports Entertainment Network have entered into a Heads of Agreement with TAB NZ to buy its control of 31 radio frequencies it holds until 2031.

The agreement had to be notified to the Australian Stock Exchange as SEN is a publicly listed company.

It is not legally binding yet and just the next step in the negotiation process, but the Herald understands the right to the frequencies are likely be sold to SEN.

Industry insiders estimate they could be worth more than $1 million to TAB NZ.

Shutting down Radio Trackside was unpopular with many in the racing industry, especially industry participants who used it to listen to races and interviews while at their stables and farms or driving to and from the races.

TAB NZ have put their racing coverage online as well as on radio apps, but some listeners struggle with the technology and prefer the simplicity of turning on the radio.

Although the TAB has copped criticism for the move, producing racing radio and keeping the frequencies are expensive when compared with how much turnover they drive.

A fulltime racing radio channel would be widely welcomed back, but most punters having a bet of significance will tend to find a way to watch or listen to the race if they want to, albeit radio being more convenient than online options.

Racing fans should not be dismayed though as even if SEN does buy the frequency rights, racing could still have a role to play as part of a broader sporting coverage.

SEN cover horse and dog racing extensively on some of their channels and apps as they continue to expand in Australia.

SEN bosses are keeping tight-lipped about what they would do should they secure the frequencies, but it looks likely racing will have at least some role to play, most likely integrated into sports coverage.

But their bigger and potentially more lucrative target looks to be the sports radio market void in New Zealand.