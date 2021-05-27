Racing: Quick Thinker co-trainer Andrew Forsman's sunshine warning ahead of Eagle Farm meet

The dead4 track won't suit Quick Thinker. Photo / Bradley Photography

Just when Quick Thinker's campaign in Queensland started to get back on track something bad happened — the sun started shining.

That has co-trainer Andrew Forsman warning punters to be careful with the former ATC Derby winner at Eagle Farm tomorrow.

Quick Thinker is the sole New Zealand-trained major race winner in Australia this autumn but a small injury after he won the Chairman's Handicap in Sydney last month ruled him out of his biggest target, the Sydney Cup.

He has improved so much since his Cambridge trainers are thrilled with him going into the Kiwi-laden A$150,000 Lord Mayor's Cup in Brisbane, but not as happy about the dead4 track rating for a horse whose two biggest career wins have come in the mud.

"It really isn't ideal for him but he needs to go around this week to be ready for his next big target [The Q22 race] in two weeks," Forsman says.

"So he will start on Saturday and he is really, really well but it looks like it will be too firm for him to win."

Quick Thinker meets fellow Waikato gallopers Tiptronic and Two Illicit in the 1800m event and at least they will appreciate the firmer conditions, with Tiptronic the value place chance as he is drawn to be handy where he races best.

Closer to home, Forsman and training partner Murray Baker have the market surprise horse Mustang Valley in tomorrow's Futurity Stakes at Ellerslie.

She boomed home for second on debut last start but has come up remarkably short at $3.50 in the market considering she is a maiden.

"She was very good last start but this is a big step up in class and while I hadn't looked at her price I thought she'd be double those odds."