Racing: Probabeel does the improbable in comeback race at Caulfield

Kiwi horse Probabeel bolts in during her comeback race at Caulfield. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Richards went into Probabeel's comeback race at Caulfield mentally prepared to watch his superstar mare lose.

He wasn't prepared for her to produce a staggering demolition of some talented Aussie mares.

Probabeel sat four and then three wide in the 1200m Group 3 and yet bolted clear in the straight, carrying 60kg topweight to win the A$160,000 Geoffrey Bellmaine Stakes.

"We didn't expect that at all," said trainer Richards, forced to watch from home in Matamata rather than being at Caulfield because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"It was an enormous thrill with what we have in mind for her."

Her class was never in doubt as she won the Epsom last October and was close on a wet track over the touch-too-long 2040m of the Cox Plate, but this victory shows she is ready to take the next step.

That means Richards will change from his original plan of a 1400m mares race in three weeks to the weight-for-age Futurity at Caulfield in two weeks.

"That will be a good test for her against the boys and should let us know where we are," said Richards.

"And then that also gives her three weeks between races for the All-Star Mile."

Probabeel was eighth in the public vote for the All-Star Mile before the win and needs to sit in the top 10 when voting closes next Friday to be guaranteed a start.

After the win, the Australian TAB tightened Probabeel into $8 equal-third favouritism for the All-Star Mile, alongside Behemoth and behind Arcadia Queen and Russian Camelot. Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet sits next in the market at $11 but failed badly over 1400m at Caulfield in the Group 1 Orr Stakes in which New Zealand-owned galloper Crosshaven was third stepping up in grade.

● Cambridge trainer Stephen Marsh struck Group 3 gold twice within the space of an hour today.

Belle Fascino capped a series of black-type placings with a big finish to capture the White Robe Lodge WFA (1600m) at Wingatui, then Vernanme swooped in the Taranaki Cup (1800m) at New Plymouth.

Marsh took special satisfaction from Vernanme's win, which came just a couple of days after co-owner-breeder Kevin Hickman lost his multiple Group 1-winning mare Silent Achiever at the age of 12.

"It was a very special few minutes and great for our team," he said.

The race was marred by the late scratching of hot favourite Concert Hall, who got away from rider Danielle Johnson when being loaded into the starting gates and then escaped into the crowd after jumping the outside rail.

The start to the race was delayed for several minutes until Concert Hall was caught, with reports the valuable Group 1-winning mare had slipped over during her escapades and was to undertake a thorough veterinary examination.

- NZ Racing Desk