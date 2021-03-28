Racing: Packing Rockstar may go again over 1600 metres

Packing Rockstar had enough in reserve to hold off his challengers in Tauranga. Photo / Trish Dunell

Since Packing Rockstar is doing what he shouldn't be able to do, he might be asked to do it again.

The muscle-bound galloper is bred to be a speed machine but managed to extend that out to 1600m to give trainer Lauren Brennan her biggest win in the $100,000 Japan Trophy at Tauranga on Saturday, thanks to a controlled Leith Innes ride.

Brennan, whose impressive strike rate has seen her build a good reputation among some of thoroughbred racing's smartest players, admits she didn't know if the son of Fastnet Rock and juvenile Group 1 winner Anabandana would handle the step up to 1600m at Group 2 level.

"I think a combination of factors helped," says Brennan.

"It was a lovely ride, the tempo wasn't too strong and Tauranga can sometimes favour the leaders.

"I am not sure he could race regularly against the best milers and win but it gives us options."

One of those could be the Easter Handicap at Ellerslie on April 24 but with Packing Rockstar likely to be rated in the mid to high 90s after Saturday's win he is going to find himself carrying decent weight in any handicap, although the strapping lad has the frame to handle it.

"One of his owners Gary Carvell is also keen to look at the Queensland winter campaign and see what options we have there," said Brennan.

"So we will sort that out this week."

Brennan has the similarly talented Vigor Winner being aimed at the Flying Handicap at Awapuni this Saturday but fears the forecast of rain, which is always crucial with Packing Rockstar too.

"That is one thing we would have to consider with him [Packing Rockstar] heading forward is the weather. He needs good tracks to show his best."

The win was Brennan's biggest in New Zealand after some serious placings at the highest level this season, none higher than Vadavar finishing third to Melody Belle and Avantage in the Livamol Classic in October.

But he won't be seen racing here again as he is heading to, of all places, China for stud duties.

"He has had bad knees for a long time, he had a knee operation way back when he was being trained in France," explains Brennan.

"After he ran in the Zabeel Classic it became obvious those issues were affecting him so he will head to China where his owner has some broodmares and he will try and do stallion work there."

• Two of the icons of New Zealand racing will combine for the first time when James McDonald rides Melody Belle in Saturday's A$1.5 million Tancred Stakes.

Melody Belle is stepping up to 2400m for the first time in her career in the Rosehill Group 1 and with Verry Elleegant to miss the race, McDonald is free to ride Melody Belle.

The superstar expat jockey will become the 12th jockey to ride Melody Belle in a race or trial since her first public appearance on September 20, 2016.

Verry Elleegant missing the Tancred has promoted Melody Belle to second elect in the market behind Colette.

Cambridge stayer The Chosen One is set to give New Zealand a powerful two-horse attack on the Tancred as the Kiwi assault on the Sydney carnival ramps up.