Entriviere. Photo / Supplied

Jockey Opie Bosson wishes New Zealand's fastest horse was in a longer race than today's A$700,000 Kingsford Smith Cup at Eagle Farm.

It may sound an odd wish considering Entriviere has never won past the 1300m distance but Bosson says the mare is changing as she matures.

Bosson will try to plot a winning path from barrier 13 in the Group 1 which is set to be run on the first good4 track of the rain-soaked Queensland carnival.

After a mammoth third when coming from last over 1200m in the Doomben 10,000 last start Entriviere could start favourite and Bosson hopes for a cart into the race, probably three wide following the right horse.

"I don't want to get as far back as last start," says Bosson.

"I kind of wish the race was longer. She now feels like she is ready for 1400m and next season I think she will even get 1600m.

"She has changed so much. She used to be very racey but now she has become very settled, almost too settled."

While Entriviere has always looked likely to excel at 1400m her four attempts at that distance have yet to yield a win so maybe a hard run 1300m on the big Eagle Farm track will be her sweet spot.

After the Doomben meeting was abandoned because of the heavy track last Saturday it seems hard to believe the track will be rated a good4 but it was back to a soft5 last night and fellow Kiwi jockey Leith Innes says an even better track is likely.

"I went for a run around the track on Thursday morning and while it was a bit softer down the back straight in the front straight you can't even get your foot into it," says Innes.

"So the track will get back to the conditions horses like Pinarello and Entriviere need but the problem for them is the inside 7m is new ground with the rail back in the true and I can see that being the place to be at least early."

If Innes is right about the inside of the track providing the best footing then Dark Destroyer is the leading Kiwi hope from the ace draw in the A$1 million Queensland Derby, but depending on how the track plays you can make win cases for Pinarello, Entriviere and place claims for The Chosen One, Coventina Bay and Soprano Supreme in their races.