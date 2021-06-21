Racing: NZ reps primed for Brisbane campaign

Harness racing Krug winning at Alexandra Park. Photo / Trish Dunell.

Some sparkling Saturday trackwork convinced Auckland trainer Ray Green the Kiwi harness assault on the Queensland winter can kick off with a win tomorrow.

Superstars such as Krug, Copy That and Auckland Cup winner Amazing Dream headline the New Zealand team for the winter carnival which starts to get serious this week, but the first Kiwi reps will roll on to a slightly more sedate Albion Park in Brisbane tomorrow and both look well graded.

Tommy Lincoln drops out of open class racing and a sixth in the Jewels behind South Coast Arden in race six at 6.03pm, while American Dealer makes his Australian debut in race nine at 7.52pm. Both will be driven by local reinsman Mark Dux, with whom Green has his team of four, including Copy That, stabled.

"The two kicking off seem really well," Green told the Herald. "Mark worked Tommy Lincoln on Saturday and he worked really well. Being a local, Mark knows the form, and he said he has to be hard to beat on that."

At his best, Tommy Lincoln has been competitive in open class races in New Zealand, even beating Copy That at Alexandra Park this season, and he is perfectly drawn at barrier two over 1660m.

Adding to his appeal was champion New South Wales driver Luke McCarthy suggesting on Sydney radio yesterday that key rival Ranger Bomb may be short of his best fresh up, so if Tommy Lincoln can lead as expected, he is going to be hard to catch.

American Dealer raced slightly below his best when fifth in B D Joe's 3-year-old boys' Jewels but his overall form during a gruelling season has been remarkably consistent at a much higher level than he races at tonight.

He has drawn the second line over 2138m and will have plenty of support, with Ilikemebettor the obvious danger after two Group 1 placings in races at Menangle recently.

Krug will make his Australian debut in the A$21,310 Redcliffe Derby on Saturday night, with trainer Cran Dalgety preferring that to a trial before he takes on the 4-year-olds in Queensland's newest Group 1 race, the A$250,000 Rising Sun on July 10, a rare event in which elite 3-year-old and 4-year-old pacers clash.

Copy That will be also be in that Albion Park feature and will trial this Friday in preparation, with Anthony Butt to drive him.

"Ants is keen to get a feel of him and he could even race in the Wondai's Mate at Albion Park on Saturday week before the Rising Sun," says Green.

One horse who won't be making the trip to Queensland is South Coast Arden, who won the Jewels final that Copy That so expensively failed in.

His trainer Brent Mangos confirmed the 4-year-old is in the paddock, with the New Zealand Cup at Addington in November his main aim.

"We thought about Queensland but we didn't think that style of racing was ideal for him at this stage," said Mangos. "So we can have a short break now and then be aimed at the New Zealand Cup and I am hoping I can keep him here in the north for lead-up racing at Alexandra Park."

South Coast Arden is the TAB's $6 third favourite for the New Zealand Cup behind the $3.50 joint favourites Copy That and Self Assured.