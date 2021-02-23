Racing: Next phase of Levante's career starts now

Horse racing Jockey Sam Collett looks apprehensive as she returns to the Te Rapa birdcage on Levante at Te Rapa 13 February 2021. Photo / Trish Dunell

The crucial next phase of Levante's career starts at Matamata tomorrow.

And punters will get their first chance to judge whether it is working at Ellerslie on March 13.

The exceptionally-talented mare turned what should have been one of the clashes of the season, the $200,000 BCD Sprint at Te Rapa two weeks ago, into a one-sided mismatch from her point of view when she missed away so badly she left herself with no winning chance.

The horse many thought she could challenge that day Avantage was a total pro and bolted in, reminding punters that horses with uncooperative manners rarely win group ones.

Co-trainer Ken Kelso knows that so he is setting about improving Levante's barrier manners, starting with a jumpout on her home track of Matamata today.

"That will let us know a bit more and then she will head to the Rotorua trials on Tuesday," explains Kelso.

"She doesn't need to go to the trials fitness-wise and she wasn't asked to be trial by the stewards, it is just us trying to get her worked out.

"So we can try a few things and hopefully get her jumping better for her next start."

That will be the $50,000 Royal Descent Stakes at Ellerslie on March 13, where Levante's presence will add even further glamour to a meeting that hosts triple group ones in the Auckland Cup, Sistema Stakes and Bonecrusher NZ Stakes.

While Levante's tardy beginning last start cost both her and punters Kelso says it wasn't all her fault.

"She was standing in the gates a long time but clearly it is still something we need to work on." Nobody doubts Levante has the rarest of raw ability, her freakish third in the Railway on New Years Day confirmed that, but she is going to need to give jockey Samantha Collett more flexibility in a race rather than playing catch up every start.

If she can develop the manners to match her motor she could be competitive in group one mares races in Australia, if she keeps misbehaving it would be a risk to take her across the Tasman.

Still, there is no need to rush the latter option as Levante is still only a four-year-old veteran of nine starts and safely through the Royal Descent she has the logical potential target of the NZ Breeders Stakes at Te Aroha on April 10 with its all-important group one status.

Meanwhile the next group one of the season has only drawn small entries for the $200,000 El Cheapo Cars Classic at Otaki on Saturday.

Just seven horses entered the weight-for-age 1600m although they do include four group one winners and former a Filly of the Year in Imelda Mary.

** A decision on whether star filly Amarelinha contests the Derby is expected to be made on Wednesday morning, with her connections deciding between the classic or the Sunline Vase, the latter as a lead-up to the NZ Oaks at Trentham on March 20.