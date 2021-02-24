Racing: New Zealand Oaks path for Amarelinha not New Zealand Derby

Amarelinha is being set on an Oaks path this autumn. Photo / Trish Dunell

Rising star Amarelinha will not be a late entrant for the Group 1 New Zealand Derby.

Te Akau principal David Ellis has confirmed the three-year-old filly will be aimed at the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks at Trentham on March 20, with the Group 3 Sunline Vase at Ellerslie on March 6 her final lead-up.

TAB bookmakers reacted by shortening the daughter of Savabeel into a $1.70 favourite for the Oaks, as connections of colts and geldings let out a collective sigh of relief.

"In general terms, I am a fan of running the fillies in the New Zealand Bloodstock Filly of the Year Series where possible," Ellis said.

"I think that they are better placed and they have got the rest of their career to go on as four and five-year-olds and race against the colts and the geldings.

"Amarelinha might be a Caulfield Cup or Cox Plate mare in the spring and I want to win the Filly of the Year Series and turn her into a top broodmare in years to come."

Ellis indicated a tilt at the Group 1 Australian Oaks on April 10 was on the cards.

"After the New Zealand Oaks we will give serious consideration to taking her to Sydney for the Australian Oaks," he said.

"We would go straight into the Oaks over there, she would have to do everything 100 per cent for that to happen, but it is certainly what her goal is."

Te Akau will be represented by last-start Group 2 Waikato Guineas placegetter Perfect Scenario in the New Zealand Derby on Saturday week.

Meanwhile, outstanding mare Avantage can bolster her prospects of a Group 1 tilt across the Tasman when she contests Saturday's Group 1 Weight-For-Age Classic at Otaki.

The five-year-old mare is the first horse to win New Zealand's three major sprint races in one season, having completed the Railway-Telegraph-BCD Group Sprint treble at her past three starts.

"She has got to win well and we will probably run her in the Bonecrusher [Group 1 on March 13] and then Jamie and I will sit down and have a chat and make up our mind whether we go to Sydney or go to Brisbane," Ellis said.

"There are a couple of really nice options in Brisbane and she has won a Group 1 at 1200m, 1400m, 1600m and 2000m — that is pretty incredible and shows her versatility."

- NZ Racing Desk