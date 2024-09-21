Moira Murdoch was thrilled to have owners Noel and Ron Stanley on-course to witness the victory after they sent her the horse from original trainer Allan Sharrock earlier this year to take advantage of the Murdochs’ access to beach training facilities.

“It was a super win as he drew 13 and we thought do we scratch in that quality of field,” Murdoch said. “It was really nice as Ace just seems to have a way with him as he lets him be himself.

“He loves this surface at Ellerslie as we brought him to the jumpouts and he revelled in it as it is nice and smooth with a little bounce in it.

“We’d like to step him up in distance now as Ron is keen on that. We thought we would kick off here and I actually would have been thrilled if he had only weighed in, but there you go.”

By Windsor Park Stud stallion Shamexpress, Shamus was bred by the Carter family under their Jomara Bloodstock banner and was purchased for $85,000 by Allan Sharrock out of the Woburn Farm draft at the 2020 NZB Ready To Run sale.

He has now won eight of his 18 starts and over $278,000 in prizemoney.

Supporters who backed Orchestral into the $2 favourite for the race would have been disappointed she didn’t pay a dividend, however her performance would have delighted connections as she settled second-last in the 13-horse field before running on strongly to finish eighth less than two lengths from the winner in a perfect pipe-opener to her campaign. Trackside.co.nz

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk