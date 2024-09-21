Underrated galloper Shamus bounced back to his very best form as he provided a massive upset when taking out the feature flat event at Ellerslie on Saturday, the Almanzor – Proven Value (1400m).
All eyes were focussed on the resumption of glamour mare Orchestral who was recently voted Champion Three-Year-Old and Champion Stayer at the 2024 New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards, while Group 1 winner Campionessa was also among a talent-packed line-up.
The Moira and Kieran Murdoch-prepared six-year-old slipped under the radar despite winning the Waipu Cup (1400m) two starts back at Ruakaka and then going a bold race for fourth at the same venue behind talented mare Malt Time.
Punters sent the son of Shamexpress out at a juicy $31 on the Fixed Odds market as apprentice Ace Lawson-Carroll produced a heady front-running ride despite spending some petrol to assume pace-making duties after jumping from barrier 13.
Shamus kicked strongly when asked for an effort at the 300m and clung grimly to a half-length margin over the final stages as Rudyard, Campionessa and former Hong Kong galloper Meaningful Star charged at him in a blanket finish.