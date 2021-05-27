Racing: New racing combo looking to continue roaring start

Lady Maroal will contest the Futurity Stakes tomorrow. Photo / Trish Dunell

A trainer-owner combination in its infancy will look to continue a roaring start when Lady Maroal contests the Futurity Stakes at Ellerslie tomorrow.

Lady Maroal is the first horse 61-year-old Pukekohe trainer Nigel Tiley has prepared for 94-year-old owner Ron Saunders and already the two-year-old has won the Listed Champagne Stakes at Ellerslie.

She had earlier won at her second start and then finished fifth in the Group 1 Manawatu Sires' Produce Stakes at Awapuni.

"Ron's 94 and he's an amazing bloke. He loves his racing and he'll be there on Saturday with bells on," Tiley said.

"She is the first horse I've had for Ron. We had her broken in and then she came into the stable. He wanted to have a horse trained closer to where he lived so he could go and see her when he wanted. He comes to the stables quite regularly."

Tiley believes the best is still to be seen from Lady Maroal.

"I was going to turn her out after the Champagne Stakes but she came through it so well, we decided to give her a freshen up and aim at this race," Tiley said.

"She has done really well. We just gave her easy work and ticked her over from there. She has worked really well on wet tracks so I don't think there's any issue there. It was a little tough on her at Palmerston North with a really heavy track but the forecast isn't too bad for the weekend.

"I'm really happy with her. She's spot on and she'll run a good race."

TAB bookmakers installed Lady Maroal a $2.90 favourite for the Futurity Stakes, with Champagne Stakes runner-up Atullibigeal at $3.20 and Mustang Valley at $3.50.

Tiley will also produce El Tirador, Malik and Play That Song at Ellerslie tomorrow, giving Malik a good chance in race four.

"He's looking for further and he'll handle the wet tracks through winter. He's a good chance," Tiley said.

"Play That Song has had a few niggly little issues, growing pains more than anything. I just wanted to give her this run, get a line on her for the spring and then tip her out for the winter.

"I'm just unsure with El Tirador on a wet track. He has a good turn of foot and I think a wet track will negate that to a degree."

- NZ Racing Desk