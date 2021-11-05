Racing: Nabba out to nab a Guineas field of gold at Riccarton

Jockey Michael McNabb. Photo / Trish Dunell

New Zealand's most in-form jockey Michael McNab has one key regret about his career curve.

"The way I am riding now I wish I had been 35 a decade ago," says the surprise premiership leader.

That McNab has the talent to lead the premiership, with 29 wins and the best strike rate of any active jockey, is no surprise but the fact he is actually there is testament to new focus and dedication.

"I have changed my lifestyle," says McNab, who in the past had put as much effort into having a good time as having a great career.

"I have become a more focussed and what that is taught me is that the best rush I can get is a big day at the track, riding well and riding winner.

"I am riding a lot of work for Pikey (Tony, trainer) and in a race I feel like I am seeing things so much clearer. It is the first time in my life I have felt like this and I love it."

The new, grown up Nabba, as he is universally known, will partner the Pike-trained Field Of Gold in the $500,000 Guineas at Riccarton tomorrow to kick off Cup week in Christchurch and as is the case these days he has a plan.

"I don't think I have to lead, I think we need a bunny or two to chase," he offers.

"If we get that and we can launch at the right time it is going to be hard for Noverre to catch us."

Noverre did catch Field Of Gold the last time they met on this track over this distance, hence McNab wanting cover for longer today but the classic is anything but between just that pair as Mana Nui, Wakari, I Wish I Win, Meritable, Dark Destroyer and even Ceasar add depth befitting the first of the great thoroughbred races for the season.

All those names listed are northern trained and while the southerners may be able to repel the invaders in some of the support races and even the New Zealand Cup lead-up, the Metropolitan, tomorrow they will be flat keeping up with Cambridge mare Babylon Berlin (R6, No.4) in the Pegasus, a race she has been set for.

McNab edged his way to the top of the premiership riding the last race winner at Te Rapa on Tuesday, the meeting having its traditional delay so the participants could watch the Melbourne Cup and McNab says the jockey's room went crazy when one of their own in James McDonald secured the Holy Grail.

"Everybody loved it, it was going off in there," smiles McNab.

McDonald has been getting more congratulations than he can actually handle, trying to stay in his Cup week zone at Flemington for two more massive rides tomorrow in Nature Strip (A$2million Darley Sprint) and Zaaki (A$2million Mackinnon Stakes).

"It has been an unreal week but when I got around to checking all my messages on Wednesday I had over 1000," McDonald told the Herald.

"I tried to answer some but it became impossible because more kept coming in. I don't want to be rude to anybody but I had to settle for posting a thank you on social media so I hope everybody understands."

Racing tomorrow

** Riccarton first day of cup carnival, first race 11.30m (2000 Guineas)

** Te Rapa, first race 12.10pm

** Flemington last day of cup carnival, first race 2.40pm NZtime