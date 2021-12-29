Racing: More of the same for smart performer Beauden

Beauden will attempt to defend his crown in the Harcourts Taupo Cup (2000m) on Thursday. Photo: Race Images

Beauden kickstarted a rich vein of form with a runaway victory in the 2020 Taupo Cup and co-trainer Graeme Rogerson is plotting a repeat summer campaign with his well-performed stayer.

The Joan Egan-bred and raced son of Bullbars has been out once since a brief break and will appreciate the step up in distance when he defends his Harcourts Taupo Cup (2000m) crown on Thursday.

Beauden finished a respectable seventh in the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) in the spring before he was put aside and resumed in the Gr.1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m), in which he tailed the field home after a torrid wide run and copped a bump at the top of the straight.

"He didn't have a lot of luck at Te Rapa after a let-up. Hopefully, he will go back to the Marton Cup (Listed, 2200m) – that's what we're aiming for," Rogerson said.

Beauden was an effortless winner of last year's Awapuni feature, having claimed Taupo Cup honours under 62kg at his lead-up appearance, and then finished fourth in the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m). He is again entered in the Te Rapa weight-age feature.

"He's got his share of weight (62.5kg) at Taupo this time, but Ryan (Elliot) knows him well and he's a great old horse," Rogerson said.

While Thursday's meeting is the stable's immediate point of focus, it will also be chasing success in feature events at Ellerslie on New Year's Day.

Two-year-old Gwen Stephani steps out in the Gr.2 First Global Logistics Eclipse Stakes (1200m) and promising fillies Princess Lowry and Set In Stone will run in the Gr.2 Valachi Downs Royal Stakes (2000m).

Meanwhile, stakes-performed stayer Lowry will start in the Dunstan Feeds Stayers' Championship Final (2400m) in preference to the Gr.2 Skycity City of Auckland Cup (2400m).

Gwen Stephani is on the cusp of a start in the Listed DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million (1200m) following a victory at Matamata in October, which places her 13th in order of entry.

The daughter of El Roca was to have had a run in between times, but was a late scratching after a barrier incident that subsequently required stitches to a leg injury.

"She galloped between races at Rotorua on Tuesday with Mascarpone and went very well," Rogerson said.

Princess Lowry is still a maiden, but showed her quality when third at her second appearance in the Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m) while Set In Stone led all the way over 1800 metres to break her maiden last time out at New Plymouth.

Both three-year-olds hold nominations for the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand Oaks (2400m).

"Princess Lowry is still a big baby and she has the making of a good horse. She drew out and got caught wide last time and still kept coming," Rogerson said.

"She's been working well and the other filly is facing a big jump in class, but I think she will be competitive."

Princess Lowry is a sister to Lowry, who has won two of his last five starts and at his most recent appearance he finished third in the Gr.3 Waikato Gold Cup (2400m).

"It's been a very good family and Lowry is just getting better and better. He might have a break after the Dunstan Final, but we'll see after Saturday," Rogerson said. – NZ Racing Desk