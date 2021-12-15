Racing: Million in mind: Ellerslie feature aim for Phelan

Tannahill will contest the Prinet House 1400 at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Shaun Phelan has the $1 million Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) on his mind heading into weekend racing.

The Cambridge trainer will produce three runners between Saturday's Te Rapa meeting and Monday's Pukekohe meeting, two of them on target for the Karaka sales series graduates race at Ellerslie on Saturday, January 22.

Perhaps the most interesting of them is Flying Artie colt Riverplate, who tackles the Premier 1200 at Pukekohe on the re-scheduled Monday card.

Riverplate began his career with now retired trainer Andrew Campbell, who shares in the ownership of the colt along with many of the connections who shared in the thrills of Campbell's star racehorse Tavistock, finishing second at Te Rapa on debut before he was transferred to Cranbourne trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young.

In Victoria, he raced four times for a second placing, returning to Cambridge after a last-start 12th placing in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) in October.

"We want to try to run him before Boxing Day or New Year's Day and this looked a good race to kick him off in," said Phelan, who trains in partnership with his father, Craig.

"We want to try to qualify him for the Karaka Million 3YO anyway. After Monday, we could look at the Uncle Remus [1400m Listed race at Ellerslie on Boxing Day] or the one on New Year's Day [Group 2 Auckland Guineas over 1600m] but that might be a hard step going straight to the mile."

After returning to Cambridge, Riverplate had a fortnight in the paddock at Ross MacKay's Ohaupo agistment farm Leanach Lodge. MacKay and his father, respected Cambridge equine veterinarian Ross MacKay, are co-owners of the colt.

"Ian ran the ruler over him and gave him the all-clear to return to work. He's a really laid-back, straightforward horse. He's got a lovely action and he's working well," Phelan said.

"We broke him in and he had one start for Andrew and ran second to Mustang Valley. His form in Australia wasn't too bad. He ran into a bit of bad luck a few times in those good races but they thought enough of him to have a go at the Caulfield Guineas.

"His first run over 1200m over there was pretty impressive so we thought we'd like to try him over 1200m here first anyway. We're not too sure what to expect but on his form so far, you'd think he could go close to winning that, especially with the ambitions we've got."

Riverplate holds nominations for the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) at Ellerslie on March 5 and the Group 1 Levin Classic (1600m) at Trentham on March 19.

Also at Te Rapa, Tannahill will have his final leadup to the 1500 Championship Final at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

"If we can get into that, it looks a good race for him. He's going well," Phelan said.

Among other Christmas racing targets for the Phelan stable is the Group1 Railway (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day with recent acquisition Dawn Patrol.

"He went a good race last week and we'll look at the Railway and maybe the Telegraph with him."

●The Ashburton races scheduled for today have been postponed until next Tuesday because of water pooling on the track yesterday.

NZ Racing Desk